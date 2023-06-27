FIFA 23 Title Update 14 patch notes: New FIFA Women's World Cup added

Title Update 14 for FIFA 23 is expected to go live today on June 27, once the scheduled server maintenance is completed. EA Sports has already announced the itinerary surrounding today's update, which includes the details mentioned in the patch notes. Unlike previous updates, this one focuses on adding new content in the form of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

This DLC will be added after you update your game client to the latest version. EA Sports made the announcement via a reveal, just like they had done earlier in 2022 when the men's FIFA World Cup was added. The developers have also provided details about how you can access it and how the mode will work.

FIFA 23 Title Update 14: When will the women's FIFA World Cup go live?

The details surrounding Title Update 14 were revealed yesterday on social media. EA Sports didn't specifically mention a release date or time, but June 27's update is indicative of when the FIFA World Cup DLC will be available.

The maintenance scheduled today is expected to last until 7 am UTC. If there are no delays, the upcoming DLC will be made available once the maintenance period ends, but you'll need to have downloaded the latest update on your platform to jump right in. It will take some time for the download to become available following the server maintenance, and it should start automatically once you open Origin/Stea/console.

Title Update 14 doesn't include anything else, as many of the issues with gameplay were been fixed in previous patches. There are chances of minor fixes being done in the background, but EA Sports hasn't stated any information about it in the patch notes.

How can FIFA 23 players access the contents of Title Update 14?

As mentioned above, all you need to do is download the latest client. The FIFA Women's World Cup will then appear as a separate mode when you launch the game. It will feature all the licensed nations qualified for the real-life event.

You can then select one of the 32 nations and lead them to glory. The FIFA 23 DLC will be free for players on all available platforms, and the matches can be enjoyed offline.

