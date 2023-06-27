FIFA 23 server downtime (June 27): Servers to be taken down at 4 am UTC

EA Sports has announced the arrival of the latest server maintenance break in FIFA 23, with online services being taken down for a short while. With the game approaching its conclusive stages, the developers have introduced a new patch to accommodate the introduction of the FIFA Women's World Cup to various game modes.

According to information provided by EA Sports itself, Title Update 14 will soon be available for all versions of FIFA 23 across all platforms. The only major change featured in this patch will be the new Women's World Cup Modes, and one can only assume that the latest server downtime is related to this update.

FIFA 23 servers will be taken down for three hours on June 27

Whenever EA Sports schedules a server outage in FIFA 23, they communicate the timings via their dedicated FIFA Direct Communication account on Twitter. They did the same this time around, informing gamers and giving them a heads up about the upcoming server downtime so that their experience in the game is not hindered.

When will the servers be taken offline?

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have a scheduled maintenance on June 27, 4:00 AM - 7:00 AM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.



Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.



Based on the tweet, the online services will be taken down at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 4 am

IST: 9:30 am

ET: 12 am

PT: 9 pm

This is not the most extensive downtime duration so far this year, as the servers are scheduled to be up and working again in three hours at the following times:

UTC: 7 am

IST: 12:30 pm

ET: 3 am

PT: 12 am

What will the maintenance break entail?

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect



TU notes are available on the EASF Tracker.



trello.com/c/qPrXX3fk Title Update #14 will soon be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions of FIFA 23.TU notes are available on the EASF Tracker. Title Update #14 will soon be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions of FIFA 23.TU notes are available on the EASF Tracker.trello.com/c/qPrXX3fk

FIFA 23 is not the only title that will be affected by this break. As stated in the tweet by FIFA Direct Communication, servers will be offline for all iterations of the legendary football series from FIFA 18-23 across all platforms. Matchmaking in online game modes will be disabled 30 minutes prior to this outage, ensuring that gamers do not get disconnected during online games.

With the second week of Shapeshifters being live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers will be eager to resume their grind to try and obtain some of the best items in the game. Naturally, this maintenance break will be a minor inconvenience, but it is necessary to ensure the proper functioning of the servers and the effective implementation of the latest patch.

