FIFA 23 Title Update 2 - Expected release date and time, platforms, changes, and more

FIFA 23's Title Update 2 is the first major set of changes that will be made available to all platforms. The previous update was geared exclusively towards PC players and brought in many gameplay changes.

Earlier on October 11, EA Sports gave out details of the changes that are coming to the game. Some will directly impact gameplay and take care of issues that are affecting players. The others are set to improve the game's overall quality and fix some severe bugs.

While EA Sports handed out details of the changes and the platforms, the time and date are still unknown. Based on the previous track record, the community can make an educated guess. Here's all the important information players must keep themselves updated with.

FIFA 23's Title Update 2 to bring much-requested changes that will improve overall experience

FIFA 23 has been plagued with several issues since its launch, and the problem has been even more serious for PC players. As a result, Title Update 1 had been catered exclusively for the said platform, but the latest one will be different. Aside from PC, Title Update 2 will be available on both generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles along with Google Stadia.

The exact time and dates haven't been announced, and all EA Sports has said is that the update is coming soon. Based on past instances, the developers usually release title updates within a few days of the announcement.

If the same routine persists within FIFA 23, Title Update 2 will be released by October 13 for all platforms. It might arrive earlier for PC, followed by its introduction on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

As for the changes, some important ones are coming along players' way. Here are some of the major tweaks based on the patch notes:

Added a Chemistry indicator appearing on Player Items when previewing a swap between out of position Player Items.

Removed pack opening animations when redeeming Stadium Items from Objectives, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Champions rewards.

Removed several screens that would appear before playing individual FUT Moments.

A Player Item’s Secondary Positions are now visible in the top left part of the screen when using the Actions radial menu.

Some SBC rewards were missing the untradeable label.

This was a visual issue only and SBCs with untradeable rewards were referenced as such in SBC descriptions.

The do not show this message again option did not take effect when performing Squad Actions on the Squad screen.

The in-game scoreboard did not always display correctly in Squad Battles.

Addressed some instances of a stability issue that could occur when opening Packs.

[PC] Addressed some instances of a stability issue that could occur when opening Packs.

Aside from these, many more issues will be worked upon, based on player requests. The FIFA 23 community will certainly be hoping that the Title Update 2 improves gameplay and takes care of various issues.

