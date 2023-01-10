FIFA 23 TOTY Ligue 1 player nominations revealed

EA Sports has revealed its Ligue 1 nominations for FIFA 23's Team of the Year list, with the votes going live tomorrow. The Team of the Year promotion is easily one of the most popular and sought-after additions in FIFA Ultimate Team. Some of the best players worldwide have been nominated for this year's TOTY.

The player cards added as part of the Team of the Year are amongst some of the best of any given season and come with special perks and massively upgraded stats.

However, it should be noted that the drop chance of Team of the Year (TOTY) starter sets are very low, as such, it can be an immensely expensive and time-consuming activity to take a gamble at obtaining these player cards.

Ben Yedder, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr., and others lead FIFA 23 Team of the Year (TOTY) Ligue 1 nominations

Much like FIFA 23's Team of the Year Premier League nominations, the Ligue 1 list is broken down into three broad categories:

Attackers

Midfielders

Defenders

However, unlike the English Premier League nominations, the FIFA 23 Team of the Year (TOTY) Ligue 1 nominations do not include any players for the goalkeeper position.

Apart from that, those nominated for the other three positions include some of the best players in the world, such as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi, to name a few. Here is a list of all the nominations for Team of the Year (TOTY) Ligue 1:

Ligue 1 TOTY Attacker nominations

Ben Yedder (AS Monaco and France)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and France)

Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Brazil)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Argentina)

Martin Terrier (Stade Rennais F.C. and France)

Ligue 1 TOTY Midfielder nominations

Fofana (AS Monaco and France)

Ligue 1 TOTY Defender nominations

Jonathan Clauss (Olympique de Marseille and France)

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil)

Similar to last year, it seems the Ligue 1 nominations will be up for a week before the winners are decided through a combination of players and internal votes. EA Sports always makes the nomination announcement much ahead to give fans ample time to vote for their favorite players.

Those interested in casting their votes for FIFA 23 TOTY can simply log in to EA's official website from January 10, 2022.

