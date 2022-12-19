FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards leak hints at Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich appearing on promo

Joshua Kimmich has become the latest leak related to the upcoming FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards promo. Leaked by FUT Sheriff, it now appears that the Bayern superstar could have his first special version in the game.

Kimmich becomes the fifth card to be leaked online and joins an enviable list of notable promos. Many were skeptical about the content following the FIFA World Cup. While EA Sports has released plenty of special cards via different game modes, the focus will soon return to club football.

It now looks certain that Winter Wildcards will be the next promo, replacing the ongoing FUT WC TOTT cards. It's also rumored that the upcoming promo will have two team releases, just like the Rulebreakers promo in October.

The exact stats of Joshua Kimmich's card are yet to be revealed. FUT Sheriff has predicted the special card to be rated at 91, which is a +2 boost over the base version. The Pace problem is well-managed, with an expected rating of 76.

The card's biggest strength is likely to be in the defensive area, which is identical to the Bayern Munich star's prowess. The German started his career as a right-back but quickly transitioned to CDM. His new card will come with his base position in midfield.

With FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards leaks looking promising, Kimmich could be a coveted commodity

The first leak surrounding the Winter Wildcards arrived on Saturday, featuring a special card of Allan Saint-Maximin. This will be the attacker's first special card in FIFA 23.

Since then, footballing superstars like Karim Benzema and Andy Robertson have been featured in the leaks. Both cards look quite powerful in terms of overalls and stats, making them valuable additions to players' FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squads.

Kimmich's upcoming Winter Wildcards card could add to the list of excellent options on the market. With rumors of two separate teams swirling around, players will likely have more options regarding the promo cards coming for release.

