FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards leak hints at Liverpool's Andy Robertson coming to the promo

The Winter Wildcards promo is yet to be released in FIFA 23. But with the leaked card of Andy Robertson doing the rounds on social media, it already looks to be a feisty affair. The upcoming promo, set to return in this year's title, was a cult hit in FIFA 22.

With all the FIFA World Cup content set to wrap up very soon, things are about to return to the old ways. However, the community doesn't have to be sad as some exciting promos and new material await them in the Ultimate Team. It will all start with Winter Wildcards, which is undoubtedly set to be the next promo to hit the game.

The leaks started a couple of days earlier when FUT Sheriff revealed a special card for Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin. Since then, two more have followed between Saint-Maximin and the upcoming promo version of Robertson.

While the exact stats of the card remain unknown, some boosts are guaranteed due to the character of the promo. Based on previous year's versions, all the promo cards will have a surprise boost to their overalls and stats. Some of these aren't usually present in other variants, and as such will offer unique strategic advantages to the players who possess them.

FUT Sheriff has predicted that Robertson will receive an 89-rated LB card, which is a +2 when compared to his base version. The leaked variant seems to have an insane pace, which, again, isn't surprising. The notable difference comes in Physicality and Defense, where the card could hold a massive upgrade over its base version.

It remains to be seen when Robertson's leaked card will finally make it to the official release in FIFA 23 and what kind of stats will be present in it. However, readers should note that the stats presented above are predicted, not leaked. As a result, the numbers could be very different from the official version.

FIFA 23's Winter Wildcards appears to be a spicy affair, thanks to leaked cards like Robertson

Things were heating up when Allan Saint-Maximin was exposed as the first leaked entry of the upcoming promo in FIFA 23. The Frenchman is incredibly popular in the community due to his pace and skill, and a promo edition will take it to the next level.

#FIFA23 Benzemais also added to come as WWStats are expectedMake sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Benzema🇫🇷 is also added to come as WW 🔥Stats are expected 👀Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 https://t.co/evfh6itpKB

Earlier last night, Karim Benzema and Adama Traore's Winter Wildcards cards were leaked, with the latter being another popular name with the fanbase. Given the popularity of Liverpool and the Premier League, the latest information might also sit very well with the fans.

Despite no official hints, Winter Wildcards already looks like a hit with the FIFA 23 community. There are rumors of it being a two-team affair, which will mean more options for the players.

