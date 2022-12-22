FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards leaks hint at Ahmed Musa appearing as Objective reward

The Winter Wildcards promo in FIFA 23 will continue to have the legacy of Objectives, with Nigerian footballer Ahmed Musa set to be made available to all players. This was revealed by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who broke the news a few minutes ago on their social media account.

Unlike most cards which are available in packs, Objective rewards are available to all players, and they don't cost anything as a bonus. This news is sure to excite fans, as this is yet another chance to obtain a free special card.

Musa has a card added to come via WW Objective



Stats expected 🤌🏻



Musa has a card added to come via WW Objective

Stats expected

Musa's leaked FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards card may fly under the radar

After a series of high-profile leaks, Musa's name might feel uninspiring to some FIFA 23 players. However, thanks to the nature of the Winter Wildcards promo, this card will most likely see decent boosts which could make it far more useful than some might think.

Moreover, Musa's card will have some unique advantages thanks to the Pace it will likely feature. Although the official stats of this card are yet to be discovered, Musa's base version already has a healthy dose of Pace. FUT Sheriff has predicted that his Winter Wildcards card will have 95 Pace, making him one of the fastest in the game.

All in all, his overall is expected to be around 86, which seems very likely considering the game's current state. While this overall isn't worth talking about, the prospect of getting this card for free certainly makes it worthwhile. Moreover, it could be the perfect addition for those who started their FIFA 23 journey late. It remains to be seen what kind of tasks will required completion to unlock this card.

De Paul is added to come as SBC during Winter Wildcards



Stats expected



De Paul is added to come as SBC during Winter Wildcards

Stats expected

It remains to be seen whether tonight's Winter Wildcards leak will turn out to be true in the future. Almost every leak until now has been about cards that are likely to appear in FIFA 23 packs.

The only exception was Rodrigo De Paul's rumored card, which is set to appear as a challenge. Like Musa, the Argentinian will also be accessible to all players as long as they complete the SBC within the stipulated period of time.

The nature of the upcoming Winter Wildcards promo is likely to make matters even more interesting, as each card will feature exciting boosts in their stats and overalls. Some of these boosts will be unexpected in nature, and those upgrades aren't usually associated with the cards.

This offers a unique advantage to all players, as some cards can be used for different strategies within the game. Furthermore, such boosts are unlikely to reappear, adding a greater sense of novelty.

