FIFA 23 Xbox glitch reveals Real Madrid ratings as Benzema becomes highest-rated footballer in game

FIFA 23 seems to have done justice to Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema as far as the overall ratings are concerned. Earlier on August 30, an Xbox glitch ensured that few gamers worldwide could access what seemed to be the full game for some concrete amount of time. This has resulted in social media going into overdrive with ratings from all the big clubs out in the open.

The official ratings were supposed to be revealed around the middle of September based on the traditions of the last few years. However, the glitch has resulted in the ratings getting leaked on social media, and there's big news for Frenchman Karim Benzema. His excellent performances over the last couple of seasons have made him the highest-rated footballer in the game.

Aside from Benzema, Real Madrid seems to have a very robust squad in FIFA 23. It's utterly deserving, given how good the Madrid-based club was in 2021-22. With Benzema leading the charge, things are looking fine for the team and its fans as far as the game is concerned.

Note: This information is based on a leak and is subject to change.

Real Madrid will have an assembly of stars along with Benzema to pick from in FIFA 23

As mentioned earlier, the Real Madrid lineup will have no shortage of superstar footballers. Some fantastic youngsters can also be outstanding choices in the career mode, for example.

FIFA 23 Real Madrid leaked overall ratings

Karim Benzema 91

Thibault Courtois 90

Toni Kroos 88

Luka Modric 88

Vinicius Jr 86

Rodrygo 81

Ferland Mendy 83

David Alaba 86

Antonio Rudiger 87

Dani Carvajal 84

Eden Hazard 84

Marco Asensio 83

Federico Valverde 84

Aurelien Tchouameni 82

Eder Militao 84

Nacho Fernandez 82

Andriy Lunin 75

This isn't the entire squad, as more players are reserves, but their ratings weren't revealed. Incidentally, yesterday's leak shows Casemiro has been revealed as a Real Madrid player. By the time FIFA 23 is released, the Brazilian defensive midfielder, rated at 89, will be available in the Manchester United squad.

Several Real Madrid players have received a boost due to some great performances. Antonio Rudiger received a significant upgrade after transferring as a free agent. The German was aggrieved with his ratings last year, but this year's boost will make him happy.

Courtois is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world of football. His 90 overall rating will make the shot-stopper a much-wanted card in all game modes. Benzema, as mentioned above, has already become one of the highest-rated cards in the game.

The Frenchman was a leading force in last year's successful campaign. He shares the top spot with fellow countrymen Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, and Lionel Messi. At 91 overall, he will be one of the game's best cards and a highly sought-after card upon launch.

The youngsters Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Tchouameni will also be great cards. Eduardo Camavinga's ratings aren't out yet, but he will be another great asset. It remains to be seen if the ratings will change once the full game is released.

