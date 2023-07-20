FIFA Mobile reveals content for new season - Retro stars, Prime Heroes and more

Football fans and gamers worldwide are in for an exciting journey this season as FIFA Mobile, the popular mobile football game, announces its highly anticipated events in the upcoming months. The game's makers have finally broken the curtain of secrecy, unveiling four exciting events through an image posted on their social media platforms, promising to keep fans engrossed in the virtual world of football.

Retro Stars, Prime Heroes, Trophy Titans, and a mystery event are among the four thrilling events unveiled by FIFA Mobile.

FIFA Mobile hints at four new events in the upcoming months of the next season

Retro Stars

Retro Stars (Image via EA Sports)

The popular "Retro Stars" event kicks off the celebrations, promising a nostalgic tour through football history. With enhanced player cards, this tribute to renowned footballers from the past brings their magic back to the virtual pitch. Fans will have the exclusive opportunity to obtain legendary cards featuring great icons from the past.

To get these coveted player cards, players must complete a series of challenges and objectives that will put their football abilities and knowledge to the test.

Prime Heroes

Prime Heroes (Image via EA Sports)

The Prime Heroes event honors past football players who have made an everlasting influence on the sport. These famous players' player cards will be upgraded, reflecting the pinnacle of their careers when they dazzled fans with their spectacular performances.

Players who complete tasks and objectives during the Prime Heroes event can acquire and claim these exclusive player cards.

Trophy Titans

The "Trophy Titans" event is centered on the quest for obtaining icons and heroes. Players will be awarded for their achievements in FIFA Mobile's various quests and objectives. Competing in Trophy Titans will create heated competition among gamers as they attempt to establish themselves as digital pitch champs. The event demonstrates the passion and skill of the FIFA Mobile community.

The mystery event

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE

🕹️



Can you guess what's coming up? The next few months of FIFA Mobile are packed with new content!🕹️Can you guess what's coming up? pic.twitter.com/XaPGRx9XCC

While Retro Stars, Prime Heroes, and Trophy Titans have been officially revealed from the social media account of FIFA Mobile, the fourth event remains a mystery, sparking interest and excitement among gamers. People worldwide await the formal, detailed announcement, hoping for surprises and interesting content.

Users can expect an action-packed season filled with great events, extraordinary players, and heated competitions as the season progresses. This game continues to dominate the mobile gaming landscape with its innovative and exciting content, drawing football fans from all over the world.