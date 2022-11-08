FIFA Mobile World Cup tournament - All new features, rewards, and more

EA Sports has ensured that FIFA Mobile players can enjoy World Cup content, just like their PC and console counterparts. While the scope of the events might be limited in nature, players can still get plenty of enjoyment on their handheld devices. The developers have ensured that they incorporate an actual tournament, which allows players to enjoy the new content and obtain different rewards.

Earlier last week, EA Sports showcased what they have in store for the players as part of the FIFA World Cup celebrations. While much of the news was along expected lines, a surprise was announced with regard to the mobile version. There have been no earlier rumors about the mobile version getting new content, but players can now enjoy new features in the game.

All the new content arrived earlier today after completing a mid-season update. At the time of writing, the World Cup tournament remains disabled in FIFA Mobile due to technical issues. However, players will soon be able to resume their journey in the new modes.

FIFA Mobile will allow players to take charge of any of the 32 qualified nations and play the full tournament

The addition of the World Cup to FIFA Mobile is a major event that has taken place. Players can now take charge of any of the 32 qualified nations and play the full tournament. That's not all, as EA Sports has included two stadiums from Qatar to create the perfect experience.

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE Tournament Mode will be here soon



Read the full Deep Dive to brush up on everything you need to know ea.com/games/fifa/fif… The FIFA World CupTournament Mode will be here soonRead the full Deep Dive to brush up on everything you need to know The FIFA World Cup™ Tournament Mode will be here soon 🏆Read the full Deep Dive to brush up on everything you need to know 👇 ea.com/games/fifa/fif… https://t.co/8U5ArhRyne

Additionally, players can access the official kits and match balls from the upcoming event. EA Sports has also included customized commentary to bring the match alive, and players can enjoy the same broadcasting features as the main tournament.

Some key changes have been made to the types of passes available in FIFA Mobile. More variants have now been added, allowing players to enjoy different types of passes.

Dinked Ground Pass

Dinked Ground Through Pass

Driven Lob Pass

Driven Ground Pass

Trigger Run

Changes have also been made to the gesture-based passing system. All these new features have been a staple of the console version, it's nice for players to enjoy some of the more complex mechanisms on their handheld devices.

Additionally, the squads have been updated to their real-life counterparts, which applies to all the qualified sides in the World Cup mode. Some major improvements have been made to the available gameplay, including better passing and easier controls.

Overall, FIFA Mobile's mid-season update improves the quality of the game and allows players to manage some of their earlier complaints. Most importantly, they can get a taste of the FIFA World Cup on their mobile devices. It remains to be seen if EA Sports will also introduce a promo based on the grand event.

Poll : 0 votes