"FIFA points go brr": Streamer Danny Aarons trolled for having FIFA points worth £40,000 left in FIFA 23

FIFA streamer and YouTuber Danny Aarons recently shared a screengrab of the amount of in-game currency he has in FIFA 23. With over 5.5 million FIFA points and FUT coins remaining, fans of the game are estimating that at current rates, many points are worth around £40,000.

With the release of EA FC 24 about a week away, many have started trolling the streamer for spending so much money on microtransactions.

His post on X, formerly Twitter, has garnered some heavy traffic, passing a million views within an hour of being posted. In the screengrab shared by Danny Aarons, the content creator appears to have over 5.5 million worth of coins and points in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Considering how much FIFA points cost to buy, many have noted how expensive accumulating so many points could be. Naturally, many have started trolling Danny for it, with one X user mocking him for having less sense than money. The streamer, however, had a ready reply and wrote back:

"FIFA points go brr"

"Are they gonna transfer over?": Fans react after Danny Aarons shares he has been prepping for EA FC 24 by stockpiling millions of FIFA points in FIFA 23

With EA FC 24 just around the corner, the hype around the upcoming game is at an all-time high. For those who have pre-ordered the ultimate edition of the game, EA has promised a seven-day head-start. This means the early access release will be arriving next week on September 22 across all the platforms, while those who have the standard edition need to wait till September 29.

FIFA 23 players have already had the chance to start building towards their team for the upcoming game via the Pre-Season promo, which allowed them to earn packs and rewards for EA FC 24 by completing objectives and Squad Building Challenges in FIFA 23. Of course, alternatively, players can also rely on microtransactions in the form of FIFA points.

When Danny Aarons posted his screenshot showcasing the millions of in-game currency he had in the bank, on top of trolling and pointing out how expensive it must have been, many also wondered if the points would carry over to the new game.

As it happens, EA has confirmed that despite the change in the name for their in-game currency from FIFA points to FC points, the amount can be carried over without any problem.

Other users stuck to trolling Danny Aarons for using real money to buy good cards, with some fans pointing out how making content out of the game justifies the investment.

Readers might be interested to know that last year, Danny Aarons made quite a splash in the community after EA upheld the FIFA 23 transfer market ban on the streamer.