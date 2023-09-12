EA FC 24 leaks: New Web App expected release date

With the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24 arriving on September 22, it is almost time for the Web App to be released. With under two weeks to go before gamers can access the full version of the game, the App has to be released soon so that fans can get their Ultimate Team journey underway. While EA Sports has not provided any details, a recent leak on social media has hinted at a possible release date.

The Web App is one of the most integral and crucial parts of Ultimate Team, as it allows fans to access their clubs without having to log into the actual game. It is sort of an extension for Ultimate Team and can be accessed on PCs, laptops, and mobile devices.

It is also renowned for arriving a few days before the release of the game, giving gamers their first taste of the upcoming title.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUTZoneFIFA.

The EA FC 24 Web App is rumored to arrive on September 18

With the Web App usually arriving before the official release of the game and preceding even the Early Access phase, it allows gamers to get their Ultimate Team journey started before the game is even available. This is an excellent way for fans to build the foundation of their club so that they can take to the pitch as soon as they get their hands on EA FC 24.

However, EA Sports has yet to disclose any information regarding when the EA FC 24 Web App will be released. This has caused a lot of speculation on social media, with a recent rumor hinting at a possible release date.

When will the EA FC 24 Web App be available?

Expand Tweet

Based on the recent leak, the App will have a soft launch on September 18, which is on a Monday. A soft launch implies that the server will go live without an official announcement from EA Sports, allowing them to avoid the possibility of crashes due to high traffic.

The launch of the latest Web App always leads to the previous version being taken offline. If this rumor proves to be accurate, the FIFA 23 app will no longer work following this possible soft launch.