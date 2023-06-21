Final Fantasy 16 release date and time for all regions explored

Final Fantasy 16 is the sixteenth title in the popular RPG series developed by Square Enix. There has been a lot of hype surrounding this title, ever since it was announced. Not only that, given the history of FF franchise, this was one of the most anticipated games of 2023. Based on everything seen so far, this action role-playing game will bring some juicy combat sequences to the table, along with an interesting storyline.

For the past couple of weeks, players have been wondering when this title will be released for all regions. The answer to this question can be found below.

Final Fantasy 16 release time for all regions

Just like most Square Enix releases, Final Fantasy 16 will be released at 12 am midnight on June 22, 2023, for all regions. Considering that the world is divided by multiple time zones, certain areas like Japan and India will get access to this game before gamers in Europe and North America.

If you've managed to preload the game on your device, then you will be able to play it at launch. Otherwise, you will have to wait for this title to be downloaded. Final Fantasy 16 will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive for now and might come to PC at a later date. It's currently unclear if this game will ever arrive on the Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

While it's fairly common to see PlayStation exclusives getting PC ports a few months after launch, the same can't be said for Xbox and Nintendo devices. So Final Fantasy 16 might not become available on those systems. Based on the information revealed by this title's developers, FF16 will remain a PS exclusive until December 31, 2023.

This title comes in three different editions. While you can choose to purchase either a physical copy or a digital one for the Standard and Deluxe Editions, the Collector's Edition will be available as a physical purchase only.

