"Finally Home" - YourFellowArab returns from Haiti after being kidnapped, thanks supporters

Twitch streamer Addison "YourFellowArab" has returned after being held hostage in Haiti. Announcing his return in a post on X, the travel streamer stated that he had been told by his family about his fans and supporters who spread the news about his kidnapping.

Some even offered to help with paying off the ransom being demanded by his kidnappers, which was reportedly over half a million dollars. Thanking his followers, Addison stated:

"Finally Home after 22 days in Haiti. Family has briefed me on everyone who tried to help & I just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart."

"Social media is what got me released" - YourFellowArab thanks his fans after being kidnapped by gang members in Haiti

YourFellowArab is one of the many content creators across platforms who engage in danger-tourism, with one such notable example being YouTuber Indigo Traveller. Addison, however, has not always been involved in IRL content. He was a Fortnite professional and even livestreamed other games like Grand Theft Auto 5.

Referring specifically to his fans from his Fortnite days, and also those who joined him afterward, YourFellowArab expressed his gratitude for their support at a time of "vulnerability":

"Everyone from the Fortnite days to everyone after it, the support you showed us in a time of vulnerability was more than I could have ever asked for. Whether you offered to help with the ransom or whether you spread the word by just replying to a post, you know who you are & I'm very thankful for the gesture of love that you all offered."

YourFellowArab also stated that it was the spreading of the news by fans across various social media outlets that allowed his plight to gain traction. Also, he thanked those who offered to pay for the ransom, which was a whopping $600,000, eventually allowing him to be released by his kidnappers:

"The power of social media is what got me released. The global pressure mixed with a variety of factors behind-the-scenes is why I'm home safe & untouched. Thank you, Glory be to God."

YourFellowArab had also uploaded a video while getting stuck in Haiti yet again after his release. Addison was detained by some individuals providing him car rental services, who had allegedly heard of his kidnapping and were trying to "extort" more money out of him again.