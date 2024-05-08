"First time going this hard for a video game": Kai Cenat announces Elden Ring marathon with epic trailer

Twitch star Kai Cenat has announced the date for his much-awaited Elden Ring marathon with an epic two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer featuring several real-life Malenias. The clip, shared on his social media accounts, is going viral, with many praising its production quality.

Fans have been looking forward to the streamer's playthrough of FromSoftware's masterpiece for weeks. They will now need to wait a couple more days as he will begin his marathon on May 10 at 6 pm ET (3 pm PT).

Cenat has made trailers for his streaming events before. However, the fact that he produced a proper trailer for a video game playthrough has impressed many, with the content creator himself noting how "hard" he has worked for it:

"This is my first time going this hard for a video game lmao hopefully you guys enjoy this🤞🏾I genuinely love doing this sh*t"

The streamer's message to fans (Image via AMP Kai/X)

Watch: Kai Cenat's trailer for Elden Ring marathon featuring recurring nightmares about fighting Malenia

Although he is primarily a Just Chatting streamer known for high-profile collaborations with fellow content creators and celebrities, Kai Cenat is also an avid gamer. He recently finished playing Ghost of Tsushima in one sitting and was cosplaying as a samurai the whole time.

While we don't know whether Cenat will do an Elden Ring cosplay during the marathon stream on May 10, 2024, judging by the trailer, he is already dreading the fight with the infamous Malenia.

In the two-minute and 26-second trailer, Malenia features prominently in Cenat's nightmares. The apprehension is not unfounded, as the boss fight is widely regarded as one of the most difficult in Elden Ring.

Kai Cenat is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, recently becoming one of 10 people to cross the 10 million follower mark on the platform. The production quality of his content, like the Elden Ring marathon trailer, is one of the many reasons fans flock to his channel regularly.