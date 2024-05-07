Kai Cenat becomes the 10th person to have 10 million followers on Twitch

Popular live-streamer Kai Cenat recently crossed the 10 million-follower mark on Twitch, making him the tenth person to do so in the platform's history. The AMP member took the streaming industry by storm after starting his Twitch career in 2021. The 22-year-old has seen a meteoric rise to fame, breaking records and earning numerous accolades for his achievements.

Crossing the 10 million-follower mark is yet another feather in Kai's cap as he continues to attract tens of thousands of fans to his regular streams. Incidentally, the streamer is also the 10th most followed person on the Amazon-owned platform, ahead of veterans such as Pokimane, Sodapoppin, Myth, and others.

A brief look at Kai Cenat's rise on Twitch as he reaches 10 million followers

Kai Cenat got into content creation at a young age, having started doing small comedy skits for Facebook in high school. After some mild success, he moved to making prank and challenge videos on YouTube before finally starting his Twitch channel in 2021.

That is also when he joined the Atlanta-based streamer group Any Means Possible, aka AMP, and regularly collaborates with fellow members such as Agent 00 and Duke Dennis. By February 2022, he had reached the million-follower mark on the platform, and his increasing popularity would end up adding another two million by the end of the year.

Kai Cenat's Just Chatting streams and high-profile collaborations with fellow streamers and celebrities only bolstered his fame. In 2023, he would go on to have artists such as Nicki Minaj and Offset on his broadcasts as guests. However, what really made the year memorable for the Twitch giant was his month-long subathon in February-March 2023.

Dubbed the Mafiathon, the 30-day-long continuous stream broke several records on the platform. By March, he had broken Ludwig's 2021 record by amassing over 300K concurrent subscribers on Twitch, making him the most subscribed-to streamer on the platform.

Since then, Kai Cenat has only built on his achievements, having won yet another Streamer of the Year Award in March 2024. He also regularly corresponds with global celebrities like Drake and Kanye West. Recently, the Grammy-winning South African singer Tyla appeared on his stream to promote her new song.