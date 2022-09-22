Floyd Mayweather Jr shocks the internet by unofficially confirming his fight with YouTuber Deji

Former boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has given an off-the-record confirmation of his upcoming exhibition match against popular UK YouTuber Deji. Deji did not win any of his boxing matches as an amateur, before surprisingly claiming victory in his first pro bout against fellow YouTuber Yousef "Fousey" at the Misfits Boxing event.

This isn't the first time Floyd Mayweather Jr. has taken on an influencer in a boxing ring. In June 2021, the 45-year-old boxing veteran decided to try out his gloves against American YouTuber Logan Paul at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Since it was an exhibition match, no winner was announced.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. to take on Deji in Dubai

In the interview, originally uploaded to the TMZSports YouTube channel, the veteran shared further details of his plans to partake in exhibition matches, also stating that he has other scheduled fights. Presently, Mayweather Jr. is in Japan to take on a MMA fighter in an exhibition match. He stated:

"This Saturday, which in Japan will be Sunday, I have an exhibition with a hell of a fighter from Japan. I think he's big in UFC and also big on YouTube"

In the conversation, he also revealed his plans to take on Deji. He said:

"And then I got one with the guy, Deji, I wanna make sure his name is right, Deji right?...we will be doing an exhibition in Dubai at the Coca Cola Arena and that is in November"

Deji's brother, JJ "KSI", who was among the pioneers of YouTube boxing, had already reacted to the news last week while on tour in Germany. Upon being asked by one of the audience members to speak about the potential match, he said:

"Deji is just a man on a mission. I mean yeah, we'll see if it's true..."

Fans react to the news

Considering that Deji has managed to win only one of his four fights so far, the YouTube community was certainly taken aback by news of him taking on the five-time world champion.

Here are some of the reactions :

After taking on Floyd Mayweather, Deji is also likely to feature in an upcoming Misfits Boxing event that was teased by KSI on his Twitter account. According to the British YouTuber-cum-boxer, the event is likely to take place in January. Influencers such as Logan Paul and former Twitch streamer Jidon "JiDion" Adams may also feature in the fight card.

