Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji net worth comparison in 2022- Who is richer? 

Floyd Mayweather and Deji are reportedly scheduled to square off in an exhibition match later this year.

According to a report by The Mirror, the two camps reached an agreement last week for a big-money exhibition bout in Dubai this November. It added that Mayweather’s camp approached Deji. Mayweather's team is aware that Deji is one of the most famous YouTubers in the UK, which means that he can draw a big audience and fill seats.

After their supposed fight was reported, Deji took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that there will be a "fight announcement soon".

Deji @Deji Fight announcement soon

‘Money’ has been making tens of millions through exhibition bouts ever since he gave up professional competition in 2017. He knocked out Japanese kick-boxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 before facing YouTuber Logan Paul in 2021 and ex-sparring partner Don Moore in May. He is scheduled to face Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura this weekend, where he is expected to make $20 million to $30 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Floyd Mayweather currently has a net worth of $450 million, making him the richest boxer of all time. For his part, Deji has roughly $5 million in net worth, according to WealthyGorilla.com.

The British social media star made his pro-boxing debut against Fousey last month and registered his first win in a boxing ring. While his overall boxing record stands at 1-3, he is undefeated as a pro-boxer.

When is Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura?

Floyd Mayweather is set to make his return inside the squared circle as he faces Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition match on September 25.

The match will be held at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. It will begin at 4 am in the UK on Sunday, September 25 (11 pm Monday US Time). Expect the main event ring walks about an hour or two later as only four bouts are confirmed on the card.

The event is being broadcast on Fite TV, where fans can purchase the event for $20, or around £17.60. Have a look at the full fight card below.

Super Rizin fight card:

Main Event: Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura

Nadaka Yoshinari vs. Bandasak - Professional kick-boxing

Kota Miura vs. B. Phonsungnoen - Professional MMA

Koji Tanaka vs. Ray Sadeghi - Openweight 'striking' contest

