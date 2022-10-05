Following the success of Spider-Man, PlayStation reportedly seeks to make a push into PC and mobile markets

In a recent discussion with Reuters, Head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, stated that they were looking to expand into both the PC and mobile markets. This is following the success of some of PlayStation's major exclusives on PC, especially Spider-Man and God of War. While the specific plans are not known as of this writing, it’s clear that PlayStation sees a future in these markets and is going to prioritize them in the future.

Speaking to Reuters, Hulst said:

"Further investments in areas that will strengthen the expansion on to PC, on to mobile and into live services, that's definitely a possibility for us.”

Sony has previously released titles in both markets, but it sounds like the most recent successes are driving them forward even further, with PC and mobile being at the forefront.

PlayStation has plans to expand its market significantly

Sony has recently made a very slow but deliberate push into the PC gaming space. Spider-Man and God of War, in particular, have been smash hits, even though some are eagerly awaiting other PlayStation exclusives, such as Bloodborne. Only a few of Sony’s exclusives have been ported to PC so far, but this could change in the future.

There was also some leaked footage recently that led many to suspect Returnal was coming to PC, but this footage has since been deleted. It’s worth mentioning that Returnal was on the Nvidia GeForce leak of 2021. Many of those games have since been revealed as well. Housemarque, Returnal’s developers were later acquired by Sony, which could be another hint at what's to come.

Sony has been releasing PC and mobile games for years now, but with their more recent successes in the PC market, it’s not a stretch to assume that the company will be bringing some of their other, beloved exclusives to players who have potentially missed out on them.

Head of PlayStation, Jim Ryan, has gone on the record in the past to state that Sony was looking to bring some of their IPs to mobile. Sony’s moves in this area have been slow and steady, and it does not seem like they are looking to flood the market.

While there are no confirmed plans for any particular genre or IP, it is clear that Sony is eyeing other platforms. There are a number of titles that fans would love to see on PC, including Ghost of Tsushima. There have recently been rumors that Ghost of Tsushima might get a PC port, but this hasn't been officially confirmed.

