Football legend Zinedine Zidane packs rare FIFA 23 Icon card

Legendary football player Zinedine Zidane recently attended an event organized by EA Sports where he opened an Icon pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While this was just meant for novelty reasons, the hosts were quickly taken aback by the Frenchman's insane luck, as he managed to pack one of the rarest Icon cards in the entire game.

Zidane himself is an Icon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and is featured on the cover image for the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24. He was present at the EA event as part of the promotions surrounding the upcoming game. He was interviewed by Sports Illustrated Soccer, who asked him to open an Icon pack, only for him to pack Trophy Titans Ronaldo Nazario.

Zinedine Zidane packed Trophy Titans Ronaldo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As a legend of the sport who has played at the highest level and won a plethora of individual accolades and trophies, Zinedine Zidane has played alongside some of the best players to ever grace the sport. This includes the FIFA 23 Icon Ronaldo Nazario, who shared a locker room with Zizou at Real Madrid during the era of the Galacticos.

In possibly his first-ever pack opening of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, Zidane proved that he is just as lucky in the virtual world as he was skilled on the real pitch, obtaining Trophy Titans Ronaldo in the guaranteed Icon pack. The hosts told him in advance that they were hoping for him to pack his own Titans version, but he went a step further by getting them an even rarer card.

Trophy Titans Icons are some of the most desirable items in Ultimate Team, providing boosted versions to some of the most decorated and successful players ever. Every version of Ronaldo Nazario is extremely sought-after by gamers around the globe, with his 97-rated Trophy Titans variant being one of the rarest and most expensive items in the game.

How to obtain this pack in FUT 23?

To obtain this pack in FUT, gamers must complete the 90+ Brazil/ France/ Netherlands Icon Upgrade SBC. Unfortunately, this SBC has expired, but gamers will be hoping for it to return soon so they can test their luck and potentially obtain a rare Icon for themselves as well.