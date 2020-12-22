Force One announces its Free Fire roster

After a successful 2020, Free Fire Esports is brimming with confidence ahead of 2021.

The officials have unveiled their roadmap for the coming year. They have announced four tournaments at a total prize pool of over ₹2 crore, which will consist of two India Championship (Spring and Fall) and two Pro Leagues.

Each pro season will have a prize pool of more than ₹1 crore, while the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) will have a prize pool of ₹75 lakh. A few weeks back, Qualcomm also announced a ₹50 lakh Free Fire tournament, the Snapdragon Conquest.

With numerous tournaments lined up for 2021, esports organizations don't want to be left behind. They are looking to get things straight and start grinding for upcoming events.

Force One Esports, a professional gaming team based out of India, has finally formed a Free Fire roster for upcoming tournaments after acquiring the squad of Kingz God. The announcement came through its social media handles.

Force One Esports Free Fire India roster

F1 DV (In-game leader)

F1 Honey Design (Filter Sniper)

F1 Addiction (Assaulter)

F1 Four Arms (Support Assaulter)

Force One Esports is an Indian esports organization established in February 2020. It is owned by Pain RV and Pain Dragon, and its mission reads:

"To uplift deserving talent from the Indian gaming community."

The company has a presence in games like Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile. Its COD Mobile team is the number one ranked team across Asia in the Battle Royal mode.

Force One were finalists at many famous tournaments like the ESL India Premiership, QUME Bitcoin Event, The Porusplay Main Event, etc.

Free Fire, meanwhile, is the most downloaded game of 2020, with more than 220 million downloads. It is an absolute favorite in markets like LATAM, SEA, and SA. The recently-concluded Free Fire Continental Series Asia (FFCS Asia) peaked at around 2.5 million viewers with more than 8 lakh average viewers.