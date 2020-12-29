Force One crowned Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge: Battle Royale champions

The finals of the Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge: Battle Royale, hosted by Nodwin Gaming, saw Force One emerged victorious. The top 16 teams that qualified through two qualifiers battled it out in five matches for a massive prize pool and title.
Force One topped the table with 63 kills and 120 points, followed by Team Revolution with 42 kills and 86 points. Blind Esports secured third place with 44 kills and 61 points.
Force One won the first, third, and fourth matches at the Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge: Battle Royale finals with 23, 3, and 16 kills, respectively. Insanity alone notched up 13 and 8 kills in the first and fourth matches.
Heroes Officials won the second match with five kills. Resistance Esports topped the kills chart at 16, while their player, No Devil, bagged the MVP award with six frags.
Team Revolution won the final match of the event with nine kills, where RV Varsun bagged the MVP gong with six frags. Force One topped the kills table with 17.
Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge: Battle Royale prize pool distribution
Total prize pool: 4,13,000 INR
- 1st Place (Winners): 1,25,000 INR- Force One
- 2nd Place (Runner-up): 50,000 INR - Team Revolution
- 3rd Place: 26,000 INR - Blind Esports
- 4th Place: 26,000 INR - Heroes Official
- 5th Place: 22,000 INR - Complexity Gaming
- 6th Place: 22,000 INR - Incarnations
- 7th Place: 20,000 INR - Resistance Esports
- 8th Place: 20,000 INR - Team Pushers
- 9th Place:-16,000 INR - Enigma Gaming
- 10th Place: 16,000 INR - Resilience Esports
- 11th Place: 12,500 INR - Team Insane Esports
- 12th Place: 12,500 INR - Castxtreme
- 13th Place: 10,000 INR - Intervague
- 14th Place: 10,000 INR - Unity Gaming
- 15th Place: 10,000 INR - Elite Warriors
- 16th Place: 10,000 INR - Vendetta Gaming
- Player with highest kills: 5000 INR - Force One Insanity (26 kills)
After the ban of PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile esports is gaining popularity in India, and there have been many official/unofficial tournaments announced. Recently, Loco, in association with Activision, announced a 35,00,000 INR tournament, the highest to date.Published 29 Dec 2020, 08:22 IST