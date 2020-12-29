Force One crowned Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge: Battle Royale champions

The finals of the Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge: Battle Royale, hosted by Nodwin Gaming, saw Force One emerged victorious. The top 16 teams that qualified through two qualifiers battled it out in five matches for a massive prize pool and title.

Force One topped the table with 63 kills and 120 points, followed by Team Revolution with 42 kills and 86 points. Blind Esports secured third place with 44 kills and 61 points.

Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge: Battle Royale overall standings top eight

Force One won the first, third, and fourth matches at the Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge: Battle Royale finals with 23, 3, and 16 kills, respectively. Insanity alone notched up 13 and 8 kills in the first and fourth matches.

Heroes Officials won the second match with five kills. Resistance Esports topped the kills chart at 16, while their player, No Devil, bagged the MVP award with six frags.

Team Revolution won the final match of the event with nine kills, where RV Varsun bagged the MVP gong with six frags. Force One topped the kills table with 17.

Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge: Battle Royale overall standings bottom eight

Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge: Battle Royale prize pool distribution

Total prize pool: 4,13,000 INR

1st Place (Winners): 1,25,000 INR- Force One

2nd Place (Runner-up): 50,000 INR - Team Revolution

3rd Place: 26,000 INR - Blind Esports

4th Place: 26,000 INR - Heroes Official

5th Place: 22,000 INR - Complexity Gaming

6th Place: 22,000 INR - Incarnations

7th Place: 20,000 INR - Resistance Esports

8th Place: 20,000 INR - Team Pushers

9th Place:-16,000 INR - Enigma Gaming

10th Place: 16,000 INR - Resilience Esports

11th Place: 12,500 INR - Team Insane Esports

12th Place: 12,500 INR - Castxtreme

13th Place: 10,000 INR - Intervague

14th Place: 10,000 INR - Unity Gaming

15th Place: 10,000 INR - Elite Warriors

16th Place: 10,000 INR - Vendetta Gaming

Player with highest kills: 5000 INR - Force One Insanity (26 kills)

After the ban of PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile esports is gaining popularity in India, and there have been many official/unofficial tournaments announced. Recently, Loco, in association with Activision, announced a 35,00,000 INR tournament, the highest to date.