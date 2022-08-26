Former Gears of War and Fortnite pro Xcells killed in a shooting at a Franklin County home in Virginia

Christopher "Xcells," an ex-Gears of War player and Fortnite professional, was reportedly shot dead in an altercation at a Boones Mill home near Virgil Goode Highway. The police report states that Hill approached a homeowner he did not know and was thereafter fatally shot.

The Gears of War community was plunged into sadness as the news spread on social media, with many professional esports personalities taking to Twitter to commemorate Chris' passing.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Former Gears and Fortnite pro Chris "Xcells" Hill was shot and killed last night after an altercation which is still being investigated.



Gears 5 coach recalls recent correspondence with Xcells after hearing about his tragic demise

As a member of LoX, Xcells debuted in Gears of War competitions back in 2014. He switched teams several times throughout the years, notably NRG, with whom he won the 2016 MLG GameBattles 2K Series NA. He later came close in subsequent years with eUnited and Enigma6 Group but got second place at best.

His last appearance at a professional tournament, according to the Gears of War wiki, was back in 2019 at Gears Esports 2019-20 NA Fall Pro League Qualifier 5 with Lux Gaming, but he was eliminated in Round 3. He also streamed Fortnite and had 23.5K followers on Twitch. He was trying to compete professionally but had little luck there.

Local news outlets report that the Martinsville resident was found dead by law enforcement after receiving calls about shots being fired at a Boones Mill residence. Quoting an official press release, The Roanoke Times states that:

"A man unknown to the homeowner presented himself at the residence. An encounter followed, which resulted in the homeowner fatally shooting the man."

Twitter reactions

Gears 5 coach and three-time world champion FatalStryke tweeted about Xcells' passing, calling him his best friend:

"I'm a mess rn after just finding out that @Xcells_ passed away last night. We were talking daily and you were making so much progress on improving your mental health and your life. Love you always brother. You'll always be one of my best friends. Rest in peace chris"

Other players from both Gears of War and Fortnite communities showered the streamer with praise, bidding him hearty farewells. Many people close to him mentioned his mental state in their posts. Most people remembered him fondly and expressed their grief on social media:

SUND0WN @xSUND0WN



Love you man & fly as high as you dreamed My soul hurts. I know you were battling so many demons from your past & trying to be a better person. I'll cherish the times we got to talk & watching you compete. Regardless of any & everything, you didnt deserve this Chris.Love you man & fly as high as you dreamed @Xcells_ My soul hurts. I know you were battling so many demons from your past & trying to be a better person. I'll cherish the times we got to talk & watching you compete. Regardless of any & everything, you didnt deserve this Chris.Love you man & fly as high as you dreamed @Xcells_

DomeZ @DomezTV 🏽 @Xcells_ Fly High bro going to miss you man.... Promise to continue making you proud @Xcells_ Fly High bro going to miss you man.... Promise to continue making you proud 🙏🏽

A fan remembered the good old Gears of War days from the mid 2000s:

Mikeymercs @MiikeyBoy @Xcells_ I remember watching Xcells since Gears UE playing for Vexx and haven’t stopped watching him since. Very entertaining person and always was someone I could resort to watching and enjoy through even my bad and good days. Rest easy, can’t believe he’s really gone…. @Xcells_ I remember watching Xcells since Gears UE playing for Vexx and haven’t stopped watching him since. Very entertaining person and always was someone I could resort to watching and enjoy through even my bad and good days. Rest easy, can’t believe he’s really gone….

a @kzzv__ @Xcells_ Rest In Peace Brodie, raw and unique spirit @Xcells_ Rest In Peace Brodie, raw and unique spirit 💫

Max ♡ @Cruvu_ @Xcells_ R.I.P. always enjoyed doing nerdy 8s with u and playing against ya, fly high bro 🕊️ @Xcells_ R.I.P. always enjoyed doing nerdy 8s with u and playing against ya, fly high bro 🕊️

Investigations are currently underway and no one has yet been charged, according to official reports. Further information is yet to be released to the public.

