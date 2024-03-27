Former homeless streamer Jaydvn shares IG story about buying expensive watch after winning Adin Ross's Brand Risk Promotions fight

Jaydvn is a streamer and boxer who lately participated in one of Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions fights. He recently took to his Instagram to show off the possessions he had bought through his winnings after his last victorious fight. Jayden has over 100,000 followers on Twitch but has been streaming on Kick as of late, uploading mostly Just Chatting content.

Having struggled with homelessness in the past, he could now be seen driving a Kia while wearing a diamond-studded watch and ring in a clip uploaded to his Instagram.

Former homeless streamer Jaydvn shares his expensive purchases after winning Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotion fight

Adin Ross recently had his first "sanctioned" boxing event on March 23, 2024, under his promotional company, Brand Risk Promotions. The event, held at his content promotion warehouse, involved five fights between creators and internet personalities. Kick creator Jaydvn went toe-to-toe against fellow creator Hatecaps and emerged victorious.

In a clip of his interview, he could be heard talking about his financial situation three months ago, before participating in Adin Ross' fights. He shared how he had initially lived in a car and "rolling hoagies" at the local Wawa store. He was essentially homeless until he was given the opportunity to fight under Adin's promotion, after which he made it "out the hood". In a clip of the conversation, the interviewer could be heard asking:

"Where you was at? Three fights ago, you were sleeping in where?... And where we at now?

To which Jayden responded:

"Sleeping in the d*mn car, rolling hoagies at Wawa. Mustard on both side, ketchup, all that... Sh**, we at the AR production boxing event and we up, we made it out the hood, man."

Adin Ross' last event under Brand Risk Promotions was embroiled in controversy after a feud broke out between Adin and KSI's promotional company Misfits Boxing.

This feud emerged due to Adin wanting to include pro boxer Nuideen "DeenTheGreat" in a fight with Adam Saleh. However, this led to a breach of Nuideen's contract with Misfits, which reportedly prompted a lawsuit being filed by the company against both Adin and Nuideen. In the end, the final event roster did not include Nuideen.