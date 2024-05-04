Forsen bans Tyler1 from Twitch chat after latter called his League of Legends streams "unwatchable"

Twitch and League of Legends star Tyler "Tyler1" wasn't particularly impressed with fellow streamer Sebastian "Forsen's" latest broadcast. For context, Forsen took to his livestream on May 3, 2024, to try his hand in Riot Games' popular MOBA. He mostly plays Minecraft but had a change of heart this time.

This naturally caught the attention of Tyler1, who happens to be one of the biggest streamers in the League of Legends community. He took to Forsen's chat and made a sardonic jibe, labeling his broadcast as "unwatchable." Here's what he wrote:

"Unwatchable. Go back to Minecraft."

Tyler's comment on Forsen's chat after the latter streamed League of Legends (Image via r/LSF)

Initially thinking it was just a troll account, Forsen banned Tyler1 from his chat. After his viewers let him know that he banned the actual streamer, the Swede responded by saying:

"(After reading the chat) Oh, was it the real Tyler1?...Ban my emotes in your chat, see what happens."

(Timestamp: 04:36:35)

Streaming community reacts to Forsen banning Tyler1 from his chat

The clip of the interaction between Tyler1 and Forsen made its way to the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, eliciting a variety of reactions. Here are some of them:

LSF members react to the viral clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Forsen's chat was the reason the streamer realized he had mistakenly banned the real Tyler1 from his chat. Viewers flooded the chat with the League of Legends star's emoji and the hashtag #FreeTyler1.

Here's a snap from Forsen's chat:

Forsen's viewers spamming in the chat (Image via Twitch/Forsen)

Fellow Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc," who has had a longstanding Minecraft rivalry with Forsen, also reacted to the clip, saying:

"Dude he is so f**king bad (at LoL)...yeah, he's terrible at this game."

Tyler1 hasn't been the most active of streamers lately. Over the past year or so, he has diverted more of his attention to chess than League of Legends. In fact, the streamer recently crossed the 1,800 ELO rating barrier on Chess.com, making him among the top 100K players on the website.