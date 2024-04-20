Tyler1 crosses 1800 ELO on Chess.com a day after announcing the birth of his child

Twitch streamer Tyler "Tyler1" recently became a father but is already back on the chess grind. He has stepped up his game and successfully cleared the 1800 ELO barrier on Chess.com. The 1800 rating is an extremely high placement as per the website as it indicates that the player is pretty much in the 99th percentile.

Yesterday, on April 19, he announced on social media platforms that he has become a father. His daughter, Saiyler Rue Steinkamp, was born on April 11, 2024. However, Tyler's epic Chess grind is the talk of the town today. The streamer only started playing Chess last year when the Pogchamps tournament was held. He performed poorly then but has played over seven thousand games since.

From League of Legends to Chess domination, Tyler1's incredible run continues

Tyler goes past the 1800 rating on Chess.com (Image via Chess.com)

Tyler1, the popular League of Legends (LoL) player and streamer, is a beloved figure, but not many would have guessed a year ago that he would become more of a Chess player than an LoL one.

In August 2023, during the Pogchamps 5 event, Tyler1 received an unexpected invitation despite having a meager 220 ELO rating on the platform at the time. His performance in the tournament was lackluster as he was swiftly eliminated in the first round. However, after that humbling experience, Tyler committed to an intense regimen of chess improvement.

Presently, the streamer boasts an impressive 1800 rating, a feat that places him in the 99th percentile on the website. According to online surveys, fewer than 100,000 individuals across the entire platform have achieved this.

Tyler's ratings place him within the 99th percentile on Chess.com (Image via Chess.com)

In contrast to his frequent League of Legends streams, the streamer rarely broadcasts his chess gameplay. Fans have taken matters into their own hands by creating a Twitch account called "TrackingTyler1," which livestreams his chess games whenever he is active on the website:

Last year, Welsh streamer Connor "CDawgVA" clinched the Pogchamps 5 title, while Øyvind "Wirtual" secured victory in the consolation bracket. Given Tyler's rapid improvement, it's possible that if he were to participate in Pogchamps 6, he would be among the highest-tier competitors.

