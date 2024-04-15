Twitch streamer Connor "CDawgVA" was ecstatic when he realized that his Cyclethon 3 fundraiser had received over $1 million in donations to the Immune Deficiency Foundation. The content creator has been IRL streaming his approximately 1000 km long (621 miles) journey from Shimonoseki (in Yamaguchi Prefecture) to Tokyo for the last two weeks, having started it on April 1.

On April 14, he reached the Tokyo Tower and had raised $1,054,00 in donations from his community by that time. The Twitch streamer was naturally very excited when they reached the million mark and had to tell his fellow travelers Chris "Abroad in Japan" and PremierTwo what had happened:

"Oh my god! One, million, dollars. Someone made a big donation."

"I'll never forget this": CDawgVA shares joyful photo of the fan-gathering while ending Cyclethon 3

CDawgVA announced Cyclethon 3 in March, claiming that he and some of his fellow content creators would be starting the long journey from Yamaguchi to Tokyo on April 1. While there were a few falls along the way, the Twitch streamer managed to complete the event as planned, reaching Tokyo on April 14.

This is the third time CDawgVA has organized a Cyclethon to raise money for the Immune Deficiency Foundation, having done the first such fundraiser back in 2022. The first one was a much shorter affair, with Chris and Connor managing to raise more than $300K for charity during their 500km Cyclethon. Last year, they made it almost twice as long and raised more than half a million dollars. So it is fitting that this year the donations reached a full million and beyond.

Several fellow content creators, such as the famous YouTuber PewDiePie also appeared on Cyclethon 3 for a brief period, and tens of thousands of viewers have been tuning in regularly to watch the group make their way across Japan. In addition to joining the event, PewDiePie also donated $6,900 to the cause as well.

Today when CDawgVA, Abroad in Japan, and PremierTwo reached Tokyo Tower where the Cyclethon 3 was slated to end, the trio were met with a huge crowd of supporters who welcomed them at the end of their journey. Connor was touched by the support from fans and everyone present at the finish line. Sharing a picture of the moment on X, he wrote:

"WHAT AN ENDING TO AN EVENT. I don't think I'll ever forget this, thank you guys. Really thank you, you guys are the best"

The Immune Deficiency Foundation is a charitable foundation that is quite close to CDawgVA considering his partner and Twitch streamer Ironmouse suffers from common variable immunodeficiency.