"Are we going to hit $900k?" - Twitch streamer CDawgVA celebrates after raising over $800,000 during Cyclethon stream

On April 14, 2024, Twitch streamer Connor "CDawgVA" garnered attention on social media after raising more than $800,000 for charity during his Cyclethon stream. For those unaware, Cyclethon is a type of IRL livestream in which streamers ride a bicycle for a set distance. Some content creators use the opportunity to host philanthropic events and raise funds for charities. CDawgVA happened to do the same.

On the 14th day of the Cyclethon broadcast, Connor collaborated with Chris "Abroad in Japan" and YouTuber PremierTwo. At one point, the Welsh personality realized that his charitable efforts had raised more than $800,000. The trio took a short break to commemorate the occasion.

A few moments later, the professional anime voice actor observed that he had raised an additional $3,000 in just a few minutes. While expressing his gratitude to the contributors, CDawgVA said:

"Great job, guys. $802k! $802k! Oh, thank you, so much! $803k already. What the f**k, guys? Are we going to hit $900k? Don't get my hopes up, chat. Don't get my hopes up like that."

"We're helping people who need it the most" - Twitch streamers CDawgVA, Abroad in Japan, and PremierTwo rejoice after raising over $800k during Cyclethon stream

Connor was two-and-a-half hours into his Cyclethon stream earlier today (April 14, 2024) when he realized that his philanthropic endeavor had raised over $800,000. He then told Chris "Abroad in Japan" and PremierTwo to pull over to commemorate the achievement.

CDawgVA said:

"Oh, I've got to pull over. We've got to pull over. There's an important announcement. Guess what? $800,000 raised for charity!"

Timestamp: 02:30:25

When PremierTwo heard this, he joyfully exclaimed:

"Hey! We got $800k here! Little excitement from the viewers? $800k? That's insane. $800,000! Wait... $800,000 - do you know what that will buy you? Doesn't matter. Goodwill. We're helping people who need it the most. $800,000 in the bag! And, guess what? I've got news for you - we're not done!"

Telling viewers to "crack their wallets," PremierTwo added:

"So, crack those wallets. Shake those couch cushions. Check every single part of that piggy bank because the time is not going to be here tomorrow. It wasn't yesterday. It's right now! Donate!"

PremierTwo's call to action seemingly resulted in CDawgVA raising thousands of dollars in just a few minutes.

At the start of his Cyclethon broadcast earlier this month, Connor surprised fans by collaborating with YouTube sensation Felix "PewDiePie." On April 7, 2024, the Swedish personality surprised the 27-year-old by donating $6,900 to his charitable venture.