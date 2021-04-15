Fortnite Brie Larson bundle will be coming to the item shop on April 15th

The Fortnite Brie Larson bundle is finally headed to the item shop.

Scheduled to arrive on April 15th, the Captain Marvel star is just one of many big-name celebrities that have recently collaborated with Fortnite. Others include Bruno Mars, Neymar Jr, and possibly even LeBron James.

A fun fact about Brie Larson is that she's an avid gamer, stating that Nintendo is one of her favorite gaming companies, which she's a longtime fan of. Here's a look at the bundle and additional information.

Fortnite Brie Larson bundle

Brie Larson's Locker Bundle will be available tonight! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 14, 2021

So far, both @ShiinaBR and @HYPEX on Twitter have talked about the Fortnite Brie Larson bundle. They're two of the first data miners to report the new set coming to the Fortnite item shop.

However, they still have not confirmed just how much the new Fortnite Brie Larson bundle will cost. However, some fans are predicting the bundle will be priced at around 2,200 V-Bucks.

Fortnite Shop Tabs Tonight



• Daily (1x)

• Featured (1x)

• Brie Larson's Locker (1x)

• Leleo's Locker (1x)

• SpiceNight’s Locker (1x) — Spice (@Spice_The_Cube) April 14, 2021

Some speculation has suggested that Brie Larson’s bundle will be related to her role in Marvel as Captain Marvel. However, a few leaks and rumors suggest that the bundle will be completely different than what was initially planned.

Apparently, the actress' new Locker Bundle will essentially be a variation of Fortnite’s Bushranger skin and its harvesting tool, which comes as a surprise to many online users.

This is the bundle apparently pic.twitter.com/rDQKKrQ8oV — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 14, 2021

Some online users are conflicted with the new possible locker bundle as some were expecting it to be based on her Captain Marvel skin or something more unique altogether.

Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see if these are the accurate locker bundles and whether or not more will be added or changed altogether in the Fortnite Brie Larson bundle.

By tomorrow morning, everyone can expect to see the new Fortnite Brie Larson locker bundle.

