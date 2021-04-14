LeBron James skin could soon arrive in Fortnite Season 6, suggests a new leak

The Fortnite 16.20 update added a lot of interesting content to the game. Leaks now suggest the possibility of a LeBron James skin in Fortnite Season 6.

LeBron James is a popular American basketball player and would become the second sports personality to get their own skin in Fortnite after Neymar Jr.

Although there hasn't been any confirmation yet, the Fortnite Season 6 leaks certainly point in the direction of a LeBron skin.

Is there a set a date for the LeBron James skin to arrive in Fortnite Season 6?

New Sets in v16.20:

- Terra Firma

- Marked Man

- Fishy Kingdom

- Dapper Rabbit

- Bunny Power 5

- Autumn Attack

- ...And Red All Over



Encrypted Set in v16.20:

- "Fuss Jam" Set_01 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 13, 2021

For now, there is no date set for the release of the skin. According to popular data miner iFireMonkey, the encrypted file called "Fuss Jam" Set_01 is speculated to be related to LeBron James skin in Fortnite Season 6.

People have been saying that the "Fuss Jam" set could be a crew pack skin too. A popular theory is that it could be related to the movie sequel of Space Jam, featuring LeBron James, set to be released in July 2021.

Releasing this skin in Fortnite Season 6 before the movie can be a promotional tool for the upcoming film. The first Space Jam movie was released in 1996 and featured the legendary Michael Jordan.

Fuss jam! Space jam? — YTTTV_Arrow_WaterishTiger41 (@JoshFortnite8) April 13, 2021

There's also a chance that this could be the skin for a Looney Toons character. This would be targeted towards children who form a major part of the Fortnite community.

However, the encrypted file's probability of being a LeBron James skin is higher because he's a popular figure for every demographic. Epic Games can make more money from a LeBron skin than a Looney Toons skin from a financial perspective.

Space Jam skin — duskyxlops (@mysterytriogf) April 13, 2021

Having said that, the skin set is still encrypted, and the visual assets haven't been revealed. Hopefully, there will be more clarity on this in the coming weeks.

Fuss jam is prolly horizon, but is it possible that frenchfry is already an encrypted set code name so it’s still possible it could be in the files? — Sotarnicus (@SotarnicusFN) April 13, 2021

Amid all this chaos, the Peter Griffin-themed items have gone missing. During the initial days of Fortnite Season 6, word spread that the Peter Griffin-themed items were still being worked on.

are there any updates on peter griffin?? — Unlarg (@ccappy1like) April 13, 2021

However, Epic Games has no updates on that, nor have the data miners mentioned them. It could mean that the Peter Griffin-themed items have been scrapped, or they could still be under development. For now, it's a game of patience for Fortnite players.