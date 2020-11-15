Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 leaks reveal Midas Rex outfit, Neon Pulse wrap, Nexus War glider, and more

If you love character customization, then Fortnite is one of the best online games where you can find a wide variety of skins, bundles, and different in-game items, which are amazing to look at and to add to your inventory.

With each season, new skins and bundles are released by the devs. Recently, a tweet by FNLeaksAndInfo, one of the most reliable data leakers of Fortnite, suggested that the game might be getting over 50 new cosmetics.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 leaks

Leaked Cosmetics in Fortnite (Image via FNLeaksAndInfo)

The price and release date of the in-game items mentioned is not yet confirmed. In addition to this, FNLeaksAndInfo has also revealed that this is not the complete list of the upcoming in-game items. Here is the category wise list of the upcoming items leaked by the data miner:

Bundles & Outfits

Powerhouse

Dozer

Bash

Ghost Beach Brawler

Surf Strider

Indigo Kuno

Brilliant Bomber

Cloud Striker

Midas Rex

Dark Skully

Rem Raider

Shadow Beach Brawler

SGT. Snooze

Slumberjack

Gliders

Nexus War Glider

Stealth Stinger

Sky Sail

Squad Sail

Pickaxes

Nightbite

Tater Pounders

Polar Poleaxe

Wavecrest

Bark Basher

Plasma Carrot

Dark Splitter

Electri-Claw

Adamantium Claws

Twin Talons

Lil'Sweeties

Piranhas

Emotes

Members Only

Unicycle

Distracted

On Your Mark

Sad Claps

Tiniest Violin

Wraps

Spectral Flex

Neon Pulse

Holofoil

Reflector

Danger Frog

Wavebreaker

Rainbow Riot

Music Packs

Key Change

Winner's Circle

Boss Battle

Backpacks

Batty Blanket

Power Pack

Loons

Deep ZZZ

Elevation

Indigo Kama

Midas Crest

Dark Skully Satchel

Window's Light

Shakez-2-Go

Sprays

Cloudycorn

Dog Eat Dog

I Sits

Visiter GG

Emoji

Horseshoe

King of the Hill

Llama Surprise

The Crown

Medalist

I'm aware that this image does not contain all unreleased cosmetics, it was due to an error with my program, i'll post an updated image soon — Max // FNLeaksAndInfo // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) November 15, 2020

The Adamantium Claws pickaxe skin was earlier available during the 'Marvel Wolverine Challenge,' and now it looks like it will be available apart from the event. The Surf Strider outfit, the Wavecrest Pickaxe, and the Sky Sail Glider are available in the Splash Squadron Bundle that can be redeemed from an exclusive promotional event, which Fortnite has collaborated with Intel.

Also read: How to redeem the Fortnite 'Splash Damage' bundle for free: Fortnite x Intel promotional skin set