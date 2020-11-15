Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 leaks reveal Midas Rex outfit, Neon Pulse wrap, Nexus War glider, and more

If you love character customization, then Fortnite is one of the best online games where you can find a wide variety of skins, bundles, and different in-game items, which are amazing to look at and to add to your inventory.
With each season, new skins and bundles are released by the devs. Recently, a tweet by FNLeaksAndInfo, one of the most reliable data leakers of Fortnite, suggested that the game might be getting over 50 new cosmetics.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 leaks
The price and release date of the in-game items mentioned is not yet confirmed. In addition to this, FNLeaksAndInfo has also revealed that this is not the complete list of the upcoming in-game items. Here is the category wise list of the upcoming items leaked by the data miner:
Bundles & Outfits
- Powerhouse
- Dozer
- Bash
- Ghost Beach Brawler
- Surf Strider
- Indigo Kuno
- Brilliant Bomber
- Cloud Striker
- Midas Rex
- Dark Skully
- Rem Raider
- Shadow Beach Brawler
- SGT. Snooze
- Slumberjack
Gliders
- Nexus War Glider
- Stealth Stinger
- Sky Sail
- Squad Sail
Pickaxes
- Nightbite
- Tater Pounders
- Polar Poleaxe
- Wavecrest
- Bark Basher
- Plasma Carrot
- Dark Splitter
- Electri-Claw
- Adamantium Claws
- Twin Talons
- Lil'Sweeties
- Piranhas
Emotes
- Members Only
- Unicycle
- Distracted
- On Your Mark
- Sad Claps
- Tiniest Violin
Wraps
- Spectral Flex
- Neon Pulse
- Holofoil
- Reflector
- Danger Frog
- Wavebreaker
- Rainbow Riot
Music Packs
- Key Change
- Winner's Circle
- Boss Battle
Backpacks
- Batty Blanket
- Power Pack
- Loons
- Deep ZZZ
- Elevation
- Indigo Kama
- Midas Crest
- Dark Skully Satchel
- Window's Light
- Shakez-2-Go
Sprays
- Cloudycorn
- Dog Eat Dog
- I Sits
- Visiter GG
Emoji
- Horseshoe
- King of the Hill
- Llama Surprise
- The Crown
- Medalist
The Adamantium Claws pickaxe skin was earlier available during the 'Marvel Wolverine Challenge,' and now it looks like it will be available apart from the event. The Surf Strider outfit, the Wavecrest Pickaxe, and the Sky Sail Glider are available in the Splash Squadron Bundle that can be redeemed from an exclusive promotional event, which Fortnite has collaborated with Intel.
