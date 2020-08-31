Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Level up quickly and XP guide

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has begone, and players are rapidly trying to level up their Fortnite Battlepass accounts to earn this season’s sweet rewards. If you’re eager to get to level 100 to get everything out of your Fortnite Battlepass quickly, then here are a few tips to get you started.

Fortnite leveling guide, starting with the basics

Why tf dose fortnite do this it just rubs it in my face that I'm poor pic.twitter.com/YcHReKdxR6 — Super Jellie (@Stop1Photo) August 29, 2020

Most of you might already know the basics for leveling up in Fortnite. Almost anything you do, from opening chests, looting ammo crates, eliminating players, and especially completing challenges, will result in a small amount of XP being added to your level.

Depending on how you want to play Fornite, and how quickly you want to level up, the methods you’ll want to use will change.

Another key factor is that getting better at the game will cause you to level quicker too, as many of the things which award XP are related to playing the game well.

How to level up quickly in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Week 2 challenges pic.twitter.com/97wrglkaCZ — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 27, 2020

This latest season of Fortnite introduces multiple smaller character stories to the games, small challenges which require that you play with a specific skin and interact with some area of the map somehow. These challenges in particular are highly recommended for leveling because they don’t simply involve grinding out experience points.

Rather than simply collecting XP coins, you can participate in the ongoing Nexus War story that has taken over Fortnite. Learn a little bit about She-Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, and so on while participating in a game-wide global event.

Complete Fortnite Challenges, fill your Fortnite Punch Cards

Okay, okay, this should be the last update I do to the code/style of the Punch Card image, assuming I've got all the data right. There was 1 punch card showing that isn't enabled (Power Hungry) so I removed it from the list, and I added the letters/sorting #Fortnite #BattleRoyale pic.twitter.com/r7JIsF49MM — HighHowDoIPlay (@HighHowDoIPlay) August 27, 2020

After playing Fortnite normally (or semi-normally) there are more dedicated ways to level quickly. Each week the game will offer challenges that allow you to earn XP, and these usually dictate the week-by-week pace of the game. Depending on a week’s challenges, you can usually estimate which areas of the Fortnite map will attract a higher population of players, information which you can use to decide where and how you would like to play.

After challenges, however, are the Fortnite Punch Cards. Fortnite Punch Cards start out hidden and get discovered through normal play, and as such tend to be things most players would find on their own. However, thanks to the magic of the internet, these Fortnite Punch Cards get identified quickly and are already known to anyone who wants to find them.

Here are the Fortnite Punch Card challenges:

Get Off My Lawn — Marauders eliminated (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

Like a Boss — Henchmen eliminated (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

Pick Your Battles — Eliminated an opponent with a pickaxe

Yeehaw! — Rode a Loot Shark

First! — Different "First in the Match" accolades (Land, Elimination, Open a Chest, Fishing, Sidegrade/Upgrade, Open Supply Drop)

Yeet! — Threw an item

Give it a Whirl — Used a Whirlpool

On Fire — Elimination streak accolades (x2, x3, x4, x5, x6)

Versatile -— Different Expert accolades (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives)

A Legacy to Remember — Legacies earned during Season 3 (5, 10, 15, 30, 50)

Snagged — Fish caught (1, 10, 50, 100, 500, 1,000)

Dream of Green — Green XP coins (3, 10, 20, 30, 40)

Deja Blue — Blue XP Coins Collected (3, 5, 10, 20, 30)

Purple Power — Purple XP coins (3, 5, 10, 15, 20)

Good as Gold — Golden XP Coins Collected (1, 3, 5, 7, 10)

POW! — Damage dealt to opponents (1,000, 25,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000, 1,000,000)

Doom Stands Alone! — Damage with Doctor Doom's Powers (250, 1,000, 5,000, 25,000)

Whack a Drone — Stark Industries Supply Drones destroyed (3, 10, 25, 100)

Chop Chop — Trees destroyed (25, 100, 1,000, 5,000, 10,000, 25,000)

Wheelman — Meters driven with passengers (1,000, 25,000, 50,000, 100,000, 250,000)

Never Stood a Chance — Players eliminated (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000, 5,000)

RATATATA! — Assault Rifle eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 750)

Tools of the Trade — Eliminations with different weapon types (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives)

BANG! — Explosives eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500)

Never Saw it Coming — Opponents eliminated from over 150m away (1, 10, 25, 50)

Hot Seat — Eliminated a player with a Fire Trap

Insolent Fools! — Doom Henchmen eliminated (5, 25, 100, 250, 500)

Robot Army — Stark Robots eliminated (5, 25, 100, 250, 500)

POP! — Pistol eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500)

CRACK! — Shotgun eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 750)

BRRRRRT! — SMG eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 750)

BAM! — Sniper Rifle eliminations (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 750)

Precision and Power — Eliminated a player with a Star Industries Energy Rifle

Anglin' — Fishing Spots used (3, 15, 75, 250, 500)

Collector — Building Materials harvested (1,000, 10,000, 25,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000)

I Am Groot — Damage absorbed with Groot's Bramble Shiled (250, 1,000, 2,500, 15,000)

Faster Than Light — Meters traveled on Silver Surfer's Board (250, 2,500, 10,000, 25,000)

Nest Egg — Simultaneously held 999 of each building resource

Efficient — Quick Challenges completed (10, 25, 100, 250, 500, 1,000)

Thriving — Top 10 placements (3, 10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

Overachiever — Punch Cards completed (3, 5, 10, 20, 40)

Punchy — Punch Card punches (10, 25, 100, 200)

Back in the Fight — Teammates rebooted (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100)

Up and At 'Em — Teammates revived (5, 25, 50, 100, 250, 500)

Rideshare — Eliminated a driver while being a passenger in the same vehicle

Stocking the Armory — Ammo Boxes Searched (10, 50, 500, 1,000, 2,500, 5,000)

Look What I Found! — Chests Searched (10, 50, 500, 1,000, 2,500, 5,000)

Power Hungry — Superpower Chests Searched (3, 10, 25, 100)

Jackpot — Supply Llamas Searched (1, 3, 5, 10, 25, 50)

Prized Loot — Rare Chests Searched (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100)

Free Delivery — Supply Drops Searched (1, 10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

Hero — Reached Season Level 100

Q&A — Shakedowns (3, 10, 50, 100)

Free Fallin' — Shot down a Supply Drop

Now For Something Different — Sidegraded a weapon

Well-behaved — Thanked the Bus Driver (3, 10, 50, 100)

Working Out the Kinks — Weapons Upgraded (10, 25, 50, 250)

Rainbow Arsenal — Upgrade weapons to different rarities (Common to Uncommon to Rare to Epic to Legendary)

Scrounging for Grub — Foraged Items consumed (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

That's Handy — Launched off a Sentinel Hand

Consistent — Weekly Challenges completed (5, 10, 20, 40, 60)

Champion — Matches won in different modes (Solos, Duos, Squads, Team Rumble, LTM)

Shared Glory — Won a match with a friend

Focus on finding XP coins throughout the game

#Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 XP coins week 1!



No.of coins this week:

▪4 Green Coins

▪3 Blue Coins

▪2 Purple Coins pic.twitter.com/lzz3Mya5zM — 𝗣𝝰𝐫𝝰ll𝝰𝒙 𝗟𝗲𝝰𝝹𝘀 ✨ (@ParallaxLeaks) August 27, 2020

The last method to point out is to recommend prioritizing finding the various XP coins floating around the game. These coins are available throughout Fortnite and can be grabbed by anyone around, though they usually get ignored. Picking these up, unlike opening chests or ammo crates, doesn’t advance your game or improve your position at all, so most players don’t bother.

However, if your goal is to unlock those sweet Fortnite Battlepass rewards, then taking a game or two to grab these XP coins can help you get to level 100 before anyone else.

Just make sure not to get too distracted from the rest of the game.