Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 leaks: AirPlanes' alleged comeback, WinterFest 2020 teaser, Ice environment in works

Fortnite always has something, or the other planned come every winter.

This year, given the kind of collaborations they're part of, it's evident that something big is coming up soon. The best part about the Fortnite community is that there are a few fantastic data miners, always scanning through game files for potential leak-worthy content.

And this, time it's no different.

Discussing the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 leaks

Upcoming Winterfest2020 Teaser video!



Video is from https://t.co/wBIWhQRAEK on twitch. pic.twitter.com/OLGHANUp6N — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) December 11, 2020

The upcoming Winterfest 2020 teaser for Fortnite features an interesting element — Airplanes! These vehicles have always been controversial in the game and were available back in Chapter 1 Season 7, but have been vaulted since then.

Seeing the airplane in the video indicates that there's a chance it would return with the winter update in Fortnite. However, it remains to be seen if they stick around for good or introduced as part of a limited-time event.

Other than the airplane, Snowmando was also teased in the clip. And the weapon it is holding looks like a grenade launcher, so there is a high chance the firearm might make a return to Fortnite. Additionally, as the leaks suggested, the Snowmando skin could also shortly arrive on the island.

New Environmental Ice could appear this winter.



It and Electricity have been in the works since Fire was added, and both were updated in 15.00.



Ice will be melted my fire, and will potentially turn water into ice. I assume if Epic ends up using it, they would for Winterfest. pic.twitter.com/nnTjLjWb1l — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) December 11, 2020

There was something more interesting that leaker Mang0e found in the files. New environmental ice and electricity have been spotted in these files in Fortnite. According to the data miner, they have been in the works for some time since the Fire element's addition. So there's a chance that players could freeze water into ice and use fire to melt it in the game.

Another interesting element spotted was electricity. However, not much is known about how players can interact with it or how it will interact with the environment, but it sure looks fun.