Fortnite Clue Guide: How To Find Clues In Holly Hedges, Lazy Lake, And Pleasant Park

The format for weekly challenges has changed in Fortnite. It now involves finding clues and solving little mysteries.

It's a nice little way to tell a story within the game itself. This somewhat does make the game a bit more interesting than it already is. Players need to interact with the environment a bit more than usual, while fending off enemies, which does increase the difficulty of the game.

Fortnite Clue Locations

The map of Fortnite has the Zero point right in the middle of the map. The clue locations are highlighted in red (Image via Epic Games)

There are three locations where the clues (mailboxes in this case) can be found in Fortnite. Interacting with these mailboxes will help players complete the quest.

Pleasant Park

This clue is right out in the open. Players can find this clue lined up against the fence in the park area. It's pretty easy to spot.

Pleasant Park is the location of the first clue for this challenge. (Image via Epic Games)

Lazy Lake

The Lazy Lake spot used to be a hot drop for a while last season when players were tasked with fishing in this area. Now players return to Lazy Lake to look for clues.

The second clue is also easy to find. It's located right outside a building beside the blue phone booth.

Previously a hot drop for the fishing challenge, Lazy lake is now a spot where the second clue can be found (Image via Epic Games)

Holly Hedges

This clue is probably the hardest one for this challenge. It's located inside a guard house towards the southwest. Players need to go inside and through the second door. The mailbox can be seen lying on the ground along with a lot of stolen goods.

The final clue/mailbox is the hardest to find out of all the three clues. (Image via Epic Games)

For players who are still finding this text guide difficult to follow, here's a video guide, showing the exact locations of the three clues.

It's nice to see Fortnite bring back these interactive challenges to tell small stories within the game. This helps prevent the game from being monotonous.