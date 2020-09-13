Fortnite: Dreamhack Open Tournament Heat Leaderboards and Results

The first heats in the North America West Dreamhack Fortnite Tournament have concluded and the top 750 players from each heat are set to advance to the Grand Final Qualifier. Here we’ll look at the best players from each heat, and see how strong the top competition is for the North America West Fortnite competitive community.

Fortnite Dreamhack Heats and Top Player Results

These heats mark the beginning of the Fortnite Dreamhack Tournament for the North America West region. These now-concluded heats were open to any players on the server, meaning that there was no cost or barrier to entry. Further, the top 750 players from each heat will advance to a 1500 player qualifier later today.

The top 100 Fortnite players from each heat represent the best of the best in this tournament, and those most likely to take the top spot in the grand finals.

For this Fortnite tournament each elimination is worth 5 points apiece, and the placement points awarded break down as follows:

1st - 60

2nd - 53

3rd - 49

4th - 47

5th - 46

...

50th - 1

Advertisement

Fortnite Dreamhack Results - Eliminations

When looking at the elimination results from these heats we can see that the average eliminations tended to be fairly low, as expected in competitive Fortnite events. The highest average eliminations came out at 7.17 by wedito during the first heat, while the average of the top 100 Fortnite players from each heat was just 3.4 eliminations.

Despite this, eliminations contributed a larger portion of the possible points earned than was typical for most Fortnite tournaments, showing how Dreamhack encourages action and excitement better than the previous Fortnite Champion Series had.

Fortnite Dreamhack Results - Placement

That said, placement still ended up being where a large number of points were earned. It makes sense, however, that a player who wins fights consistently enough to score many eliminations would likely also make it to the end of more games than someone who struggled to do so.

The best average placement belonged to DragonRG during the second heat, who made it to the top 8.57 of their matches on average. The average placement for both heats’ top 100 players was in the top 30.8, showing that these players tended to at least place consistently in the top half of their games, if not better.

In general, this may make it harder to find out who the winning player of any individual set of games is, as the highest scoring player may not even make it into the final 10 of their matches. Nevertheless, this change of pace from other Fortnite tournaments will surely be interesting.