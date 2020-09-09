Fortnite: Epic Games will now ban “Clout chasers” for pushing fake content

As part of their Fortnite Season 4 competitive rules clarifications update, Epic communicated their stance on a few ongoing issues in the Fortnite community. One issue which had become more problematic last season was the number of players promoting themselves as a banned or cheating player. According to the update, Fortnite players who promote themselves as being banned or cheating will now have action taken against them.

Reasons for taking action against players using rules violations as marketing

The problem with players advertising themselves as having been banned is not necessarily that they were a banned player, or that the content they make always even showcases themselves as cheating. It’s that this content needs to be investigated and takes up time and resources which could be used for more pressing issues.

By simply disallowing the act of promotion based on rule violations, Fortnite can simplify their responses by simply taking action based on that alone, rather than launching a lengthy and resource intensive investigation into the player and their content.

Additionally, this allows Fortnite to take a solid stance against the formation of a gaming culture which allows and encourages rules violations, no matter how interesting the content actually is.

Fortnite's latest competitive update says they will now punish players for "Clout Farming"



This includes publicly faking bans or faking cheating



ha ha — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 9, 2020

Reactions to banning Fortnite players for “Clout Farming”

So this builds clout within the fortnite community? It certainly doesnt build clout with me... This has to just be a fortnite thing. I can't imagine this kind of behavior improves a persons stature in any other pro community. I could also just be way out of the loop — Drommin (@drommin) September 9, 2020

These kids are screaming to be noticed. My nephews included.. that's all they talk about is Fortnite and @MrBeastYT videos. But, ask them do they know how to make a bowl of cereal and they're head explodes. — AurafrostX 👑 (@Sethiaze) September 9, 2020

Perhaps the most common reaction is surprise and laughter that such a rule was even needed in the first place. Some even asked why any player would expect that faking a ban or faking cheating would gain clout at all, while others suggest that such behavior is simply indicative of the overall immaturity of the Fortnite community.

Advertisement

It certainly is undeniable that the Fortnite fanbase is overwhelmingly young, whether at the competitive or casual level. Perhaps this lack of life experience is partly to blame with the sudden rise and shifts in counter-cultural trends.

While it is probably not the greatest concern for Fortnite, it is good to see that Epic has a solid stance on the matter.