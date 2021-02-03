How to fix Fortnite's 'Failed to Query for Tournament Rules' error

Fortnite players face the 'Failed to query for Tournament Rules' error when trying to queue for in-game tournaments and events.

Yo wtf is happening, there is no way i just trained my aim for 2 hours and did some freebuild just for "Failed to query for Tournament Rules" wtffffff#Epicgames #Fortnite — Tintofy (@tintofy) July 14, 2020

Failed to query for tournament rules wtf is this — NoAVGJake (@NoAVGJake) January 16, 2021

The error has previously made appearances in the game. Its most notable feature in the past was during the Fortnite Hyper Nite tournaments in March 2020. The error caused many issues and forced Epic Games to fix the error before carrying on with the tournament.

We’ve fixed an error with the Hype Nite tournament rules preventing some players from queuing into Hype Nite.



Hype Nites’ tournament windows will be extended by 45 minutes for the Brazil and NAE server region. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) March 6, 2020

Additionally, developers also had to extend the period of the tournament in Brazil and North America-East servers. However, the error in the game had not been seen until recently. Multiple players reported running into this error on Fortnite for the past few weeks.

The following is a rundown of everything players need to know about fixing the error in Fortnite.

Failed to Query for Tournament Rules error in Fortnite

This error in Fortnite could be occurring due to several factors. They range from servers facing issues to a glitch in the user's account. However, this error can be subdued by executing several actions. They are:

Logging out and logging into their Epic Games account can help players in overcoming this error;

Check Fortnite's server's status to ensure that the error is not occurring on their end. If this is the case, there is no other option than to wait for the official servers to perform optimally.

Try rebooting the network connection and router to fix any errors that might be causing the error from their own network.

It is also advised for players to have two-factor-authentication activated on their accounts to avoid this error.

Players can also try to reboot their devices before launching the game.

If none of these work, players could try re-installing Fortnite.

Going through the above actions should help players overcome the 'Failed to query for Tournament Rules' error in Fortnite.