Fortnite: Florida Museum is now suing Epic Games for 'Coral Castle' location

In a stunning turn of events, Epic Games has been sued by the owners of Florida's Stonehenge, over the use of the 'Coral Castle' POI. It has been a week to forget for the makers of Fortnite, who are currently embroiled in a duel war with Apple and Google, over the removal of Fortnite from their app stores.

Now, the game has been sued by the original Coral Castle which is referred to as Florida's Stonehenge and is renowned for its majestic rock formations.

In other Fortnite legal news: https://t.co/GIS5XVOsTT — Blake Brittain (@blakebrittain) August 14, 2020

Coral Castle was one of the most anticipated additions to the game and is also referred to as the Aquaman-themed Atlantis POI.

Coral Castle: Fortnite vs Florida

The Coral Castle museum was created by a man named Edward Leedskalnin, over the period of 1923-1951 and includes features such as a two-story castle tower, a sundial, an obelisk, a water well and fountain, among others.

Due to its magnificent sculptures and impressive structures, it is one of the most popular tourist destinations and has been mentioned in various books, magazines and television programs.

Aerial view of Coral Castle, Florida (Image Credits: Epoch Times)

As part of Chapter 2, Season 3's Aquaman themed map, Fortnite introduced a virtual Coral Castle, which is representative of Atlantis. Fortnite is known to introduce different POI's from time to time as it keep updating the map from season to season.

The Atlantis-themed POI, which is situated just north of Sweaty Sands, serves as the abode of DC Comics' Aquaman and was praised for its visual grandeur and vibrant hues.

Coral Castle in Fortnite (Image Credits: Polygon.com)

The company who owns the original Coral Castle believes that there are several similarities with the virtual Coral Castle, like the stone objects, rock formations and castles included in the game.

Citing a similar structural style and ambience, Coral Castle. Inc filed a lawsuit against Epic Games for violating the Coral Castle trademark. The lawsuit also claims that "both also evoke the feeling of a centuries old mysterious place".

With Coral Castle looking to seek financial damages, things continue to spiral downhill for Epic as they find themselves burdened with yet another controversy.

Florida’s Stonehenge is suing Epic Games over Coral Castle 😂🤣



Meanwhile, Epic Games is suing Apple and Google | #Fortnitehttps://t.co/Wc7uBNDhiO — Kenny J 🍥 (@iKenny_J) August 14, 2020

You can check out Fortnite's Coral Castle in the video below: