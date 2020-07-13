Fortnite: How to shoot without getting shot back

Fortnite allows players to shoot without getting shot back.

A quick breakdown of right hand peeks, what they are and how they help your game plan.

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Players in Fortnite must take on up to 99 other players in order to win, so being able to secure an elimination without taking damage is a vital skill for making it to the end. If you want to keep your health pool high during fights, you should absolutely make sure you’re using a right hand peek whenever possible.

Putting the right hand peek to work in Fortnite

Imagine the following Fortnite scenario; you just got done looting an area, you have a reasonable amount of resources, a tactical shotgun, and you just got jumped by someone else. In this situation, you rapidly build a cube around yourself and begin maneuvering around your opponent until finally you manage to get him into a box as well, with only one wall between you two.

In this situation, a skilled Fortnite player should be able to handle the threat with minimal risk by editing the builds between yourself and your opponent so create an opening on your right, peeking just enough to have your gun past the opening, and firing at your opponent from relative safety.

This technique is called a right hand peek, and it’s absolutely vital for winning this engagement while taking minimal damage yourself. This works because Fortnite allows players to shoot at any target they can see, while the camera is placed over the right shoulder. This means that when peeking from the right you can hit targets before fully exposing yourself.

How the right hand peek controls Fortnite, whether you know about it or not

Even if you’ve never heard the term explained or defined most players end up adopting a playstyle that favors right hand peeks. This is simply because the camera placement favors the right side of the screen, so when turning corners or engaging with opponents players who keep their opponents on the right side of their screen have greater visibility than those who don’t.

Additionally, you may have noticed that some players can shoot at you despite you not being able to see them in order to return fire. This is what a right hand peek looks like from the receiving end, and that lack of visibility is exactly what makes it so strong. Because you can’t shoot at targets which you can’t see, a player with a right hand peek on you can fire at you without ever exposing themselves to return fire.

If you learn how to use right hand peeks to your advantage in Fortnite you can avoid taking damage from stray engagements. This will help you keep your health pool high, and help you stay prepared for potential third parties and other hazards.