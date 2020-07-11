Fortnite: How will cars affect pacing

Fortnite plans to add cars to the game in the near future.

These new transportation options may have a positive effect on pacing, but it isn't enough.

Izaak News

(Image Credit: @vurtul_ttv)

This latest Fortnite patch has dropped the water levels of the game, revealing new roads and paths to travel. Fortnite has already come under criticism for its current poor pacing, will cars be able to change that?

New Map, New Roads, New Transportation, New Fortnite

Map Stage 4 will arrive on the 18th of July at 3am EST! pic.twitter.com/0A52csKf0q — StreakyFly - Fortnite Leaks (@StreakyFly) July 11, 2020

As Fortnite players get used to this latest update to the map, the Fortnite community has already revealed what the new map will be on the 18th. As the waters continue to drop new land will be revealed which players will be able to test their new cars over. When this new map comes to Fortnite a highway will be constructed over the southwestern quadrant of the map which will divide that area and reduce the overall usefulness of boats even further.

Problems with pacing

Just finished recording a Fortnite challenge for today's youtube video and I just gotta say the pacing in Fortnite right now absolutely sucks.



I'm not 100% sure what Epic has to do but every solo game has like 10 people left after first circle closes. So much emptiness. pic.twitter.com/RI8UJkxhcX — SypherPK (@SypherPK) April 10, 2020

The biggest weakness Fortnite has over other battle royale games is that its pacing is very skewed at the moment. A typical battle royale game is supposed to ramp up in its action and excitement until a winner comes out on top, but with Fortnite most of the action seems to be done before the first circle even closes.

Although starts in Battle Royales can be action packed, especially if you land in a high population area, Fortnite seems to have almost all of its action during this brief period and the period immediately following. In games with 100 players, having only 10-20 left before the first circle makes the remainder of the game slow and boring.

In effect, both parts of the game are being played to their weakest traits. When players have few resources and weapons most of the combat takes place. When players have all the resources and weapons they could want, combat is finally forced. Can cars affect this?

How can cars change Pacing

No this what it will look at the first day of cars added in fortnite pic.twitter.com/rfadfk0GeN — ΛDΣΣB_MΛ𝕃IK (@HYDRA_ghostZ5) July 11, 2020

It might seem like cars will do almost nothing to the pacing of the game, but if enough of them spawn in high enough numbers it can make drops to the edges of the maps more useful. Right now, if you don’t land at or near a high population area you might never see someone until the very end of the game. Cars can make it so you can land somewhere and still make it to the circle in time to play.

Beyond this, however, vehicles may increase players’ survivability simply by giving them a way to avoid or evade conflicts. Although this might not be the most ideal way to prolong the game, it will have the ultimate effect of having more players survive to the endgame.

Ultimately, cars might be a step in the right direction, but more will need to be done for Fortnite to fix its pacing issues.