Fortnite Community Reviews Season 3 - SypherPK, Ninja, NickMercs

Fortnite Season 3, despite starting strong, is starting to develop some problems with retaining some of its most active content creators.

SypherPK, Ninja, NickMercs, and other Fortnite players discuss the problems of Fortnite Season 3.

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

As Fortnite Season 3 enters its third week some streamers and community influencers are beginning to change their opinions of Season 3. Despite having a strong start, many Fortnite content creators are beginning to find Season 3 a bit stale.

Fortnite Season 3 - SypherPK

Just finished recording a Fortnite challenge for today's youtube video and I just gotta say the pacing in Fortnite right now absolutely sucks.



I'm not 100% sure what Epic has to do but every solo game has like 10 people left after first circle closes. So much emptiness. pic.twitter.com/RI8UJkxhcX — SypherPK (@SypherPK) April 10, 2020

SypherPK is one of the best content creators within the Fortnite community at the moment. He manages to speak clearly and precisely about aspects of the game which others can struggle to put into words. His opinion also comes with the weight of his expertise at the game. In his video review of Season 3, he talks about what changes he likes, such as the new map, and what he doesn’t like.

The biggest problem he levies against Fortnite is the pacing. Pacing has been a problem in the game for quite a while, but this latest season has seemingly done nothing to address this while the changes seem to have made it worse. He argues that the game is simply boring when 100 players rapidly dwindles down to 10 or even 5 before the first zone’s circle closes completely. This lack of action, he says, is why many other content creators are beginning to move on from the game.

Fortnite Season 3 - Ninja

Nobody is comparing the pace of fortnite to warzone as if its better. Everyone knows the pacing is ass and has been for an entire year, if not more. It is one of the best attributes of warzone 100% — Ninja (@Ninja) June 18, 2020

Ninja has been quiet about Season 3 on Twitter, at least recently. However, people have pointed out that Ninja has been playing other games with higher frequency, most recently even putting up solid performances in Valorant. SypherPK suggests that this is due to Fortnite’s lack of action at the moment.

Other Community Members

Switching to Fortnite!



Going for the kill record of 12 kills because the pacing is trash 💀https://t.co/gCt6DUmfAn#Fortnite — BHarp (@BHarptv) June 19, 2020

I mean bro, this is a big issue. How does THIS even remotely compete to the pace of an average Warzone match? Bringin’ up WZ because that’s where a lot of the attention is atm. — nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 18, 2020

I would honestly want to see Fortnite remove the Mythic items and bosses from the game in Season 4.



It would be interesting to see if the pacing changes just by that factor alone.



Plus, the bosses and henchmen are more of Season 2’s thing. I feel they could’ve just made do — Fearlesssnake (@Fearlesssnake) June 29, 2020

On Twitter, plenty of people have been keen to point out Fortnite’s issues at the moment, mostly repeating the same issues pointed out by SypherPK. As the game is, it can be difficult to get into as a new player simply because of how much the community has already advanced, while many of the old players are moving on because of how much the game has slowed down. Hopefully Epic can address these issues in a way that can revitalize the game and bring in some new players.