Fortnite lost out on a lot of players when Epic Games got into a legal battle with Apple. However, it looks like things are about to change.

Apple had accused Epic Games of wanting a "Free Ride" while Epic Games has called Apple's policy of a 30% cut as "anti-competitive".

When is Fortnite coming back to iPhones?

GeForce RTX Game On Event Scheduled for January 12th; Four New Games Add NVIDIA Reflex https://t.co/FrqxGjji8Y pic.twitter.com/ZDz3FL5TMD — Wccftech (@wccftech) December 16, 2020

Earlier, it was speculated that Fortnite would be returning to Apple devices through the Nvidia geForce NOW service at some point in time. However, keeping the recent developments in mind, the game just might be available to iOS users after the 12th of January, 2021.

We're working with Epic to enable a touch-friendly version of Fortnite for GeForce NOW on iOS, which will delay the availability of the game. Stay tuned for more news. — 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) December 16, 2020

Apple won't be able to get any commission from this setup because users aren't technically downloading Fortnite onto their device. Nvidia GeForce NOW is a cloud based gaming service, which users can access through the browsers on their respective phones to play Fortnite.

Even though Apple may restrict safari from loading the site, given the status of their legal battle with Epic Games, they won't be able to restrict any other web browser from accessing the site.

Theoretically, the game will be free to play because Fortnite is free and the basic tier on Nvidia GeForce NOW is also free. But Nvidia restricts these sessions to 60 minutes only. It's not very clear till now how this would affect users, or if this would put players at a disadvantage in Fortnite.

Lag is also going to be an issue that needs to be considered when it comes to playing on any cloud streaming platform. A strong internet connection may be required for players to play this game on Nvidia GeForce NOW to avoid any amount of lag.

This video advertising Fortnite mobile has just been added. pic.twitter.com/ci4WcgO2Mw — InTheShade - Fortnite Leaks (@InTheShadeYT) December 16, 2020

Anticipating the imminent release of Fortnite on iOS devices again, a new trailer for the same was leaked. This indicates that the release is actually happening, and that both Epic Games, and Nvidia, are pulling out all the stops to make Fortnite available on iOS devices again.