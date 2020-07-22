Fortnite: New “Unpeely” skin allows players to play as beach banana

Peely has been a bizarre and beloved mascot for Fortnite ever since its initial release. The latest Peely development lets players see how a walking, talking, fighting, sentient banana relaxes for a warm day on the beach.

Fortnite Unpeely Skin

The oddly aptly named “Unpeely” skin shows a version of Peely who is more relaxed and dressed down for a day in the sun and the sand. Without his thick and bright yellow peel to cover him, Peely reveals the soft sun-loving banana underneath, complete with swim trunks and sun hat.

It is not entirely known whether or not direct exposure to the sun without his peel is healthy for Peely, but surely a short excursion shouldn’t hurt anyone, right?

A new addition to a long line of banana themed Fortnite skins

Fortnite is no stranger to bizarre or creative characters or skins. The game has never made any real effort at realism, and the cartoon absurdity fits the overall aesthetic of Fortnite as a game. To date, Fortnite players have gotten to see Peely in many interesting and creative situations; as the soft faced default banana, mechanically integrated bananabot, spooky boned banana for Halloween, and just last season as a secret banana agent. Peely has proven to be a very versatile banana in Fortnite.

Unpeely brings style to Fortnite

In Fortnite, skins have been the number one way for players to express their own sense of style (or humor). Unpeely is currently unavailable, but will be released as part of the Summer Legends Set which will include a few other skins and accessories for players to customize their play experience.

Keep a look out and get ready to catch your favorite banana running around your next game of Fortnite.