Fortnite: Loserfruit and other new skins come to the game

The Fortnite community is no stranger to flashy and stylish skins for players to show off in.

Recently, the new Serpent Strike and Gator Force sets came to the store in addition to popular streamer “Loserfruit” getting her own skin added to the game.

(Image Credit: @ShiinaBR)

Fortnite Streamer Skins add flavor to the community

Fortnite’s streamer skins have been wildly popular with players and are a great way for Epic to show some support to the streamers who have become the de facto public face of the game.

Many players remember when Ninja became the first streamer to get his own image in the game, and the success that followed likely convinced Epic to keep up the streamer promotions. Interested players will get the chance to look like this streamer on 6-21 at around 8:00pm eastern standard time and can choose between just the skin or the bundle for either 1500 or 2000 V-Bucks.

Other Fortnite theme bundles available

When she strikes, it stings. When he bites, it burns.



Check out the Serpent Strike and Gator Force Sets in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/95PSOl04vW — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 21, 2020

If looking like a streamer isn’t your personal style, Fortnite has added a few more skins to go along with the water theme of season 3. Each with their own take on deadly reptiles, the Serpent Strike and Gator Force skins offer players a viscous new look to show off in game. The Serpent Strike set will give players a sleeker look and has both a white/gold and black/red version.

The Gator Force set will make players look more intimidating and comes in either a white/black and solid black variant. Of course, while both of these premium Fortnite skins will definitely appeal to players wanting to give their appearance a bit of an edge, players can also find some interesting and stylish skins in the Battle Pass.

Although the battle pass skins are also available for purchase, leveling up to unlock them is not too difficult and gives players an alternative method to show off to their friends.