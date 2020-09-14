Fortnite: Scrapped Travis Scott concept art revealed

A few seasons back, Fortnite broke new ground when it hosted one of the most successful virtual concert events ever made. The Travis Scott Fortnite Party Royale instigated a trend of Fortnite hosting semi-live events in game for players to enjoy and take part in. Now, thanks to the work of Fortnite leakers, a new concept art has been leaked showcasing a possible Travis Scott skin.

Scrapped Travis Scott Fortnite Skin

This is a Travis Scott concept that was supposed to come in the game (it could still get added in the future, but for now we only have this concept).



This was posted by a verified user in a music leaking forum.



(Thanks to @DfgJelly for sending me this in DMs 15 minutes ago.) pic.twitter.com/ZDbsVQ2tYp — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) September 12, 2020

The unfortunately scrapped Travis Scott skin would have featured Scott’s likeness as a playable avatar for the player to run around in, featuring Scott wearing a hat and long jacket with cargo pants and some glinting jewelry.

We don’t know why the skin was ultimately scrapped as neither Fortnite nor Scott have made a statement regarding it. According to @ShiinaBR, the leaker who posted the Scott concept art, this skin may still be added to the game at a future date.

It could simply be that the release schedule did not line up as planned, or that some delay in the process of creating the skin resulted in it being pushed back internally. Surely, this year has been an odd year for production schedules of all kinds, even those revolving around a digital project.

Other Travis Scott skins

Of course, there was a Travis Scott skin already released back in April. Back then, the skin was part of the Fortnite Icon Series, and sold for 1500 V-Bucks. Fortnite Icon skins are all based on real people, and often have much more control placed over how the skin can be portrayed as part of the person’s branding, although this usually doesn’t cause notable delays.

The Travis Scott skin which did make it into the game was modeled more off of Scott’s own persona during his Party Royale event, shirtless and displaying his various tattoos.

We don’t know if the older Scott skin will be coming back any time soon, or if the unreleased one will ever see the light of day, but with the concept art already made then it might be something Epic comes back to in the future.