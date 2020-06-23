Fortnite Season 3 patch 2.75: Server stability, more bug fixes, no changes to gameplay

Fortnite Season 3 has been a success on most accounts.

Despite some potentially negative changes to the competitive environment, streamers and other players alike are talking about just how much fun the new season is.

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Patch 2.75 (23/6) Updates

We've released a maintenance patch on all platforms that addresses stability and includes improvements for Party Royale.



On iOS, this patch also addresses the issue causing players to experience a higher rate of hitching on certain devices. pic.twitter.com/o1J4YI2BvU — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 23, 2020

The new patch came out today and, as is tradition, the Fortnite community has been working together to figure just what exactly has been changed. Epic is being tight-lipped as usual, releasing a statement that says only that they have “released a maintenance patch on all platforms that addresses stability and includes improvements for Party Royale.”

Other than that small piece of information, there appears to be little news about exactly what this Fortnite patch does. However, compared to previous updates, at least the small size of this update does not necessarily lend itself to wild speculation.

Still Fixing Season 3?

Welcome to the waves 🌊



The Island has flooded and there are all new areas to explore, Marauders to take on and... sharks to ride?



Dive into #FortniteSeason3 now! pic.twitter.com/cdWDn9yXt1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 17, 2020

As with any big game update, a good portion of the work on the game will most likely be spent on simply making sure it works as intended. Even after release, there may be hundreds of small bugs which go mostly unnoticed by players, but can create a problem with the server’s ability to host the game. Even bugs which do not have an immediate effect on players or servers can still create further problems if not addressed now. Anything which gets ignored now could compound itself into greater issues later on; which would mean fewer updates, slower progress, and a worse game for Fortnite players.

Fortunately, common practice has been to keep the team working on a project even after release in order to make sure their community can enjoy the game without bugs becoming too much of an issue.

Epic Still Doesn’t Release Detailed Patch Notes

Fortnite: Updates Game

Me: whats new?

Also Fortnite:check patch notes ,OOF its no patchnote :DDDDD

🤬 — KoltyT (@KoltyT) June 23, 2020

As with every patch, much of this confusion is simply because of the lack of information players receive when a patch is released. Although this patch seems to be limited to bug fixes, players shouldn’t have to figure out exactly which bugs were fixed on their own, especially if they were noticeable ones. I am sure when the next Fortnite patch is released there will be another wave of confusion, a massive hunt for information, and little understanding of exactly what is being done until days later when more tech-savvy players can figure it out for us.