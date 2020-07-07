Fortnite Season 3: TALOCAN reaches level 250 in 2 weeks, here is how

TALOCAN has reached level 250 in Fortnite season 3 after just two weeks.

His fully optimized route at Steamy Stacks earns him levels faster than anything else.

(Image Credit: @OFF_TALOCAN)

A young streamer has reached level 250 in Fortnite: Season 3 after just a few weeks of playing. Here are a few of his strategies you can use to gain levels quickly.

Who is TALOCAN?

TALOCAN is a young German Fortnite player and streamer who has recently begun developing his English language following. Unlike many streamers and content creators out there, however, TALOCAN has found a niche focusing on leveling up as quickly as possible. At this moment, his YouTube channel is scratching the ceiling of 20,000 subscribers, but as he works on his technique, and reaches out to an English language audience, fans can expect to see his channel grow.

How did TALOCAN accomplish his feat?

Fun Fact: Highest fortnite level is a guy called "TALOCAN", He is Lvl 520+.. according to @CinemaOfGaming: "All he does is play Team Rumble, land at a POI, opens all the chests, leaves the game & repeat for 16 hours a day", And he reached Level 400 in April 15 pic.twitter.com/YjKC2lZXda — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 21, 2020

Unlike most players, TALOCAN has seemingly no interest in killing other players. That does not mean he is unable to, however, as he is very good at completing challenges where he must eliminate other players, it simply is not what he focuses on. In fact, TALOCAN even runs away from other players in order to loot more quickly and safely. When watching him play, he follows a pre-planned route to loot his chosen POI as fast as he can before either dying to the storm or to fall damage so that he can start all over again.

Where does TALOCAN grind levels in Fortnite?

Yup, Steamy Stacks is no longer flooded with water. Thank god for that. Now I can actually explore that area of the map without swimming. #Fortnite #SteamyStacks #EpicGames pic.twitter.com/2zoTxQHU0e — ☁❤𝑱𝒆𝒓𝒛𝒚𝑹𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒊𝒈𝒆𝒓 ❤☁ (@JerzyRampaige) July 1, 2020

According to TALOCAN, the best place to grind levels is at Steamy Stacks. This POI has so many chests, ammo crates, and other things needed to complete challenges and punch cards. In his most recent video, he shows his loot route, how much XP it takes to level, and what you can do to level up quickly. The other thing that makes Steamy Stacks a good place to level up is that it is not that popular of a location to loot for players.

It is important to note, TALOCAN did admit to buying 25 level, but most Fortnite players will know that 25 levels is almost nothing compared to what he has already accomplished.

You can reach TALOCAN’s levels too

Yes you are right ! I make a twitter acc. to say that i DONT play 16 hours a day and didnt understand the question!! — TALOCAN (@OFF_TALOCAN) May 21, 2020

A few months ago TALOCAN gave an interview where he said on accident that played for 16 hours. He said he did not understand the question and meant that he was just awake for 16 hours, not that he played for 16 hours. This means that you, the average Fortnite player, can do what TALOCAN does in Fortnite as well. So, if you want to reach the highest levels in Fortnite, be sure to give him a watch over on YouTube and check out his gameplay to see what you can do. Viel Gluck Leute!