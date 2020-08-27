Fortnite Season 4: Day 1 reactions

Fortnite Season 4 dropped today and many people are quick to make their reactions known. Despite the initial fear that the Marvel connections might overwhelm Fortnite Season 4, many Fortnite players say that this season is actually really fun.

Fortnite Season 4, apprehension and Marvel woes

tired of fortnite doing crossover seasons — Jarod (@Jarod) August 21, 2020

Is it bad that i'm tired of all these marvel and dc crossovers in fortnite? Like all the charm that the game had before has just been lost with all of these oversaturated crossovers 😕 pic.twitter.com/4mSUOY1JUG — Potato 🥔 (@Jonathanwoodw14) August 27, 2020

Fortnite Season 4 was the victim of poor timing as much as anything else. Coming on the tail of a season that heavily featured Aquaman, many were worried that another season of Fortnite set around superheroes would end up getting stale or dull. And indeed, many of the issues surrounding the Marvel tie-in haven not yet been resolved.

But the day one reactions seem to suggest that many are able to see past the crossover event and enjoy the game for what it is.

Fortnite Season 4 gets good early reviews

This Season is Great! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 27, 2020

I love this season! — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 27, 2020

This season is a W so far. Pump feels good, love the boogie bombs, the mythic abilities are epic, fishing update is lit. Imagine all these amazing changes with more lively matches (more players alive through out the match) — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 27, 2020

This is absolutely insane https://t.co/PHHZ3QRxh7 — Ninja (@Ninja) August 27, 2020

Many prominent members of the Fortnite community have already announced that they’re enjoying season 4. Both @HYPEX and @iFireMonkey have stated their enjoyment of Fortnite Season 4. Additionally, @SypherPK, a vocal advocate for fixing many of the issues in Fortnite, called Fortnite Season 4 a win.

So far it seems most people are enjoying the game for what it is.

Fortnite enjoyment cycle?

I have very little hopes now man. I don’t remember the last time I was hype for a new Season. I think the root of the issue is the SBMM, RNG, pace, and the competitive nature it’s turned into. It’s no longer about “fun.”



Fortnite’s taking a literal L right now#FeelsLMan — BILLY (¬‿¬) (@Bxiilly) August 26, 2020

However, one big concern regarding Fortnite Season 4 is that it seems to be following the same pattern as the previous season. Season 3 started off strong as well, with many highly skilled players announcing how pleased they were with the drastic changes and the loot pool selection.

However, as time went on, it became apparent that Fortnite failed to address many of the most pressing concerns regarding their game. When it was discovered that the glide bug was still in the game, players asked why this game altering bug that had been known about for seasons had yet to be addressed.

Another recurring issue was that of pacing. Although SypherPK seemed excited by Season 3 at first, he later became one of its most vocal critics, highlighting how poor the pacing of Fortnite Season 3 was. In one video, he mentioned how just 5 players remained by the time the first circle completed, and how it took the entire remainder of the game, most of the time spent doing nothing, to finish up.

Hopefully Fortnite Season 4 doesn’t follow in its predecessors footsteps and this season sees real change instead.