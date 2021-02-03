Fortnite Season 5 New Exotic 'Frozen SMG': Everything known so far

Fortnite data miners have revealed a third new exotic weapon. However, the new Frozen SMG is still not available for players after the release of update 15.30.

Update 15.30 in Fortnite saw the introduction of two new exotic weapons, the Chug Cannon and the Burst Quad Launcher. Both the new exotic weapons are available for players to purchase from in-game NPCs for 600 Gold Bars. However, the exotic Frozen SMG is yet to be made available in Fortnite.

Nevertheless, even as the weapon remains unavailable for players, data miners have revealed a lot of information about this new exotic weapon in Fortnite. With that being said, it is expected that Epic Games will soon make the Frozen SMG available for players.

The following is a rundown of all the known information about the exotic Frozen SMG in Fortnite.

Exotic Frozen SMG in Fortnite

According to data miner fire monkey, the exotic Frozen SMG features light bullets with an extremely high magazine capacity. Additionally, the Frozen SMG also boasts an incredibly low reload time while dealing with a decent amount of damage in close to mid-range combats.

The stats revealed by fire monkey for the new exotic weapon in Fortnite are:

Reload Time: 2.1 seconds

Magazine Capacity: 35 bullets

Damage done with each shot: 20

Ammo type: Light bullets

Additionally, another data miner, HYPEX, revealed the in-game design for the upcoming Frozen SMG.

With designs and stats for the Frozen SMG seemingly finalized, the community can expect to see the new exotic weapon within a few weeks. However, as the weapon is yet to be released, the final design and stats for the exotic Frozen SMG in Fortnite might vary from the information available as of now.

Update 15.30 in Fortnite saw a bunch of new content being released into the game. From two new exotic weapons to a brand-new limited-time mode, Fortnite players have received many new objectives to complete in-game.

Additionally, with data miners revealing another upcoming exotic weapon in the game, it is arguably the best time to save up those precious Gold Bars in Fortnite.