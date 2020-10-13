Fortnite star Ninja signs with CAA, the same talent agency used by Tom Cruise and Lady Gaga, among others

Tyler Ninja Blevins is one of the most popular gamers in the world, known for his exploits in Epic Games' Fortnite, that title that brought him worldwide fame.

The 29-year-old has achieved quite a lot at a relatively young age, and is a global gaming icon and source of inspiration for young gamers across the world. From streaming alongside Drake to appearing on The Jimmy Fallon show, Ninja has cultivated a global persona that extends far beyond the sphere of gaming.

He is currently focused on building his brand, and recently announced that he would love to make it big in Hollywood. And now, he has officially signed with CAA (Creative Artists Agency), based in Los Angeles, California. The company is one of the most reputable talent agencies that is home to several notable Hollywood stars.

Ninja recently announced his decision on Twitter, via The Hollywood Reporter:

Super excited for this next chapter in my career. Officially signed with CAA! https://t.co/jYXwE7PaL2 — NinjaInnit (@Ninja) October 12, 2020

CAA is one of the most renowned talent agencies in Hollywood, sports and music, and Ninja's recent signing will undoubtedly help encourage his fledgeling career in Tinsel Town.

What is CAA and why has Ninja signed with them?

CAA's headquarters in Los Angeles (Image Credits: cbc.ca)

CAA is one of the most influential and renowned talent agencies in Hollywood, known for recruiting top stars across various spectrums. This list includes the likes of Will Smith, Brad Pitt, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Beyonce, and Ariana Grande, among several others.

On the gaming front, Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, had landed a deal with CAA in 2019. Ninja also joins the likes of famous internet personalities such as Logan Paul and Liza Koshy to be represented by CAA.

Ninja signing with CAA serves as a significant boost to his Hollywood aspirations, as the Fortnite pro has admitted that he would love to perform voice-acting or any such roles.

Ninja's signing with CAA pretty much indicates that he's officially ready to go Hollywood, and several from the Twitter community reacted to this latest development:

With this development, we could soon be witnessing the blue-eyed boy of Fortnite making his presence felt on the silver screen!